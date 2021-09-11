Lightning Have a Perfect Role for Perry In Their Forward Corps

The New York Islanders offseason was an interesting one, considering the moves made prior to the expansion draft and at the end of the free agency but ultimately, a successful one. The Islanders traded Nick Leddy to the Detroit Red Wings and allowed the Seattle Kraken to select veteran forward Jordan Eberle, losing two veteran contributors but also opening up salary cap space in the process, allowing the team to retain the majority of their pending free agents including Kyle Palmieri, Anthony Beauvillier, Adam Pelech, and more. Ultimately, the team had one of the more successful offseasons in the division considering the state the franchise was in and what the front office is hoping for from the roster next season, which is to win the Stanley Cup for the first time since the 1982-83 season.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO