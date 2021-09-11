Lyman Orchards’ instructor named LPGA Teacher of the Year

The Wyoming Cowgirl Golf squad capped off a strong season opening tournament on Monday finishing seventh at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic. Two Cowgirls posted top 15 finishes on their way to a top ten finish as a team. “I’m very proud and excited for Kyla, Sam and Meg to all start the season within the top 20.” Head Women’s Golf Coach Josey Stender said “We just had a few errant shots and were a few putts short of a great finish today. Overall I’m encouraged for our future.” The final round of play was once again highlighted by a great performance from Freshman Kyla Wilde, who followed up her second-round score of 70 (-1) with a third-round score of 71 (E) to finish tied for eighth overall with a three-round total of 218 (+5). Wilde recorded a team leading eight birdies during the tournament and scored par on 35 holes. Samantha Hui also turned in a strong showing recording the best finish of her career tying for 14th with a three-round total of 221 (+8). Jessica Zapf finished up the tournament with a total score of 229 (+16) which was good enough to tie for 36th. Morgan Ryan and Cristiana Ciasca finished tied for 61st and 92 respectively. The Cowgirls closed the tournament with a total team score of 903 (+51) to finish in seventh place amongst the 17-team field. Gonzaga, the West Coast Conference Champions from a season ago, won the tournament shooting an 871 (+19). Playing as an individual, Freshman Meghan Vogt ended her tournament with her best round shooting a 73 (+2) to finish second amongst the individuals and tied for 19th overall. Also playing as an individual, Michelle Nguyen recorded a three-round total of 234 (+21) to finish in a tie for 59th. The Cowgirls will have a quick turnaround as they travel to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho to compete in the Coeur d’Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational on Sunday Sept. 26 – Tuesday, Sept. 28. Team Standings.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO