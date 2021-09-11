Lyman Orchards’ instructor named LPGA Teacher of the Year
Marissa Kulig Crow — a coach at The Lyman Golf Center at Lyman Orchards — recently received the LPGA Northeast Section 2021 Teacher of the Year Award. A previous LPGA Northeast Section Teacher of the Year award-winner, Kulig Crow has held numerous positions throughout her 27-year golfing career, and is on track to help 1,400-plus women, this season alone, improve their game through her Golf Fore Women program.www.myrecordjournal.com
