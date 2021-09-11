CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Lyman Orchards’ instructor named LPGA Teacher of the Year

Record-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarissa Kulig Crow — a coach at The Lyman Golf Center at Lyman Orchards — recently received the LPGA Northeast Section 2021 Teacher of the Year Award. A previous LPGA Northeast Section Teacher of the Year award-winner, Kulig Crow has held numerous positions throughout her 27-year golfing career, and is on track to help 1,400-plus women, this season alone, improve their game through her Golf Fore Women program.

www.myrecordjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Norwalk Hour

Lyman Orchards holds 27th annual Harvest Music Festival this weekend

It has apple picking, a farm market and a golf course already, but on Sept. 11 and 12, Lyman Orchards will also be the site of the 27th annual Harvest Music Festival. The two-day event is a fundraiser hosted by St. Jude Connecticut Network to benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, featuring live performances from local musicians and bands like Monroe-based country band Goldrush.
FESTIVAL
Record-Journal

Lyman Orchard’s 2021 corn maze is ‘blast from the past’

MIDDLEFIELD — Lyman Orchards is inviting families to test their rock and roll knowledge while going through the 2021 corn maze. This year’s theme is “70’s rock and roll”. “We wanted to do something that would be fun,” John Lyman, owner of Lyman Orchards. “Once we got our theme, we...
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
conwaydailysun.com

Hatches Orchard owner: Crop 'best in 50 years'

CONWAY — Elaine Hatch, owner of Hatches Orchard in Center Conway, said the orchard is enjoying the best crop she has seen in her half-century of growing apples. “The apples this year are the best ever,” said the 80-year-old retired schoolteacher in an interview Sunday at the beautiful orchard she and her late husband, Bruce Hatch, purchased on Christmas Eve 1971.
CONWAY, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Record-Journal

North Haven Garden Club Plants Mums At Town Hall

North Haven Garden Club members Brenda Howlett, Lynda O'Donnell and Marge Quinn along with North Haven High School student Nina DeMennato planted 25 bright yellow mums at the North Haven Town Hall. The project was sponsored by The Gould Insurance Group, located next-door. Don't forget to check out The North...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Record-Journal

Ed Mercure Memorial Poker Run PARC

The Ed Mercure Memorial Poker Run, which benefits PARC, Inc. is returning after a year hiatus. It will take place Saturday, Sept. 25, beginning with registration at 9 a.m. followed by the ride at 10 a.m. Participants will meet at the Plainville VFW, 7 Northwest Drive. Riders/drivers cost $25; passengers $10. The event includes best poker hand cash prize, DJ, music, food and prizes. This will be held rain or shine. Two, three and four wheels are welcome. Tickets can be purchased at the event or email jmay@parcdisabilitiesct.org. For more information, call Larry at 203-535-2276.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Record-Journal

Phyllis Donovan: Picking Fall Apples Is A Happy Time

When the morning of 9/11 dawned sunny and bright last week like the day of that infamous attack on our nation, probably everyone's thoughts, like mine, returned to that horrific day when our lives changed forever. Each year, the very date puts us all In a somber mood that lingers...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#Orchards#Pub#Golf Course#Lyman Orchards#The Lyman Golf Center#Lpga Northeast#1741 Pub Grill
Record-Journal

Fishbein/Wallingford YMCA road race returns in person

WALLINGFORD — After being partially virtual last year, the Wallingford YMCA is gearing up for the 2021 Fishbein/YMCA Community Road Race to be fully in person again. “We did live and virtual last year, it went pretty well,” said YMCA Executive Director Sean Doherty. “This year we’re doing live only and we are encouraging people to attend if they feel comfortable of course and we are creating an environment where the runners feel comfortable.”
WALLINGFORD, CT
myhits106.com

Wilde Earns Top 10 Finish, Cowgirls Place 7th At Hobble Creek Fall Classic

The Wyoming Cowgirl Golf squad capped off a strong season opening tournament on Monday finishing seventh at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic. Two Cowgirls posted top 15 finishes on their way to a top ten finish as a team. “I’m very proud and excited for Kyla, Sam and Meg to all start the season within the top 20.” Head Women’s Golf Coach Josey Stender said “We just had a few errant shots and were a few putts short of a great finish today. Overall I’m encouraged for our future.” The final round of play was once again highlighted by a great performance from Freshman Kyla Wilde, who followed up her second-round score of 70 (-1) with a third-round score of 71 (E) to finish tied for eighth overall with a three-round total of 218 (+5). Wilde recorded a team leading eight birdies during the tournament and scored par on 35 holes. Samantha Hui also turned in a strong showing recording the best finish of her career tying for 14th with a three-round total of 221 (+8). Jessica Zapf finished up the tournament with a total score of 229 (+16) which was good enough to tie for 36th. Morgan Ryan and Cristiana Ciasca finished tied for 61st and 92 respectively. The Cowgirls closed the tournament with a total team score of 903 (+51) to finish in seventh place amongst the 17-team field. Gonzaga, the West Coast Conference Champions from a season ago, won the tournament shooting an 871 (+19). Playing as an individual, Freshman Meghan Vogt ended her tournament with her best round shooting a 73 (+2) to finish second amongst the individuals and tied for 19th overall. Also playing as an individual, Michelle Nguyen recorded a three-round total of 234 (+21) to finish in a tie for 59th. The Cowgirls will have a quick turnaround as they travel to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho to compete in the Coeur d’Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational on Sunday Sept. 26 – Tuesday, Sept. 28. Team Standings.
GOLF
West Linn Tidings

Three share lead at Cambia Portland Classic

Crisp morning temperatures greet LPGA golfers at Oregon Golf Club in West Linn.Adding to the challenge of a playing a new course, crisp temperatures greeted players who teed off Thursday morning, Sept. 16, at the Cambia Portland Classic. The conditions didn't keep Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh and Spain's Carlota Ciganda from a solid start to the LPGA tournament being played for the first time at the Oregon Golf Club in West Linn. "With that cold morning this morning, I got asked if I felt like a summer's day," Dryburgh quipped. "It kind of feels like the U.K. a little bit. I...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Publisher
Record-Journal
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Record-Journal

WOODS ‘N’ WATER: Brand new season, brand new ball game

Let’s see, we now have hunting in September for squirrels and nuisance Canada geese, along with archery hunting for whitetailed deer and turkey. So what’s next?. Starting Oct. 2 right up until Oct. 30, wild turkey in Connecticut may be hunted with a firearm on both private land and state lands.
HOBBIES
Register Citizen

Lyman Orchards holds 27th annual Harvest Music Festival this weekend

It has apple picking, a farm market and a golf course already, but on Sept. 11 and 12, Lyman Orchards will also be the site of the 27th annual Harvest Music Festival. The two-day event is a fundraiser hosted by St. Jude Connecticut Network to benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, featuring live performances from local musicians and bands like Monroe-based country band Goldrush.
FESTIVAL
Stamford Advocate

Lyman Orchards holds 27th annual Harvest Music Festival this weekend

It has apple picking, a farm market and a golf course already, but on Sept. 11 and 12, Lyman Orchards will also be the site of the 27th annual Harvest Music Festival. The two-day event is a fundraiser hosted by St. Jude Connecticut Network to benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, featuring live performances from local musicians and bands like Monroe-based country band Goldrush.
FESTIVAL
wiltonbulletin.com

Lyman Orchards holds 27th annual Harvest Music Festival this weekend

It has apple picking, a farm market and a golf course already, but on Sept. 11 and 12, Lyman Orchards will also be the site of the 27th annual Harvest Music Festival. The two-day event is a fundraiser hosted by St. Jude Connecticut Network to benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, featuring live performances from local musicians and bands like Monroe-based country band Goldrush.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy