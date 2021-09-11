CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

UK fans can watch Raducanu match for free after Amazon deal

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9L8g_0bt98FNl00

Teen sensation Emma Raducanu’s appearance in the U.S. Open tennis final will be carried live on free-to-air TV in Britain after Amazon Prime agreed to share its rights to the event amid calls for the historic moment to be made available to everyone.

The 18-year-old Raducanu is trying to become the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title. Her match with 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez will be carried simultaneously on Amazon Prime and Channel 4, a commercially supported but publicly owned broadcaster, beginning at 8 p.m. London time.

Amazon’s video streaming service, which had exclusive broadcast rights to the U.S. Open in Britain, agreed to share the final with Channel 4 in return for an undisclosed payment that it pledged to invest in British women’s tennis. Britain’s Press Association reported that the deal was worth “seven figures.”

“Emma’s journey from qualification through to the U.S. Open final at the age of 18 is a truly magical story for British sport and we think it’s important that we extend our coverage to as many people as possible to support her in this historic moment for women’s tennis,” Alex Green, managing director of Prime Video Sport Europe, said in a statement.

The announcement came after U.K. government ministers urged Amazon to make Saturday’s final free to view, describing it as a “national sporting moment.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
newyorkcitynews.net

Can I watch BT Sport on Amazon Prime?

BT Sport is a sports channel that airs different events, such as Premier League Football and UFC. BT Sport has recently signed an exclusive deal with Amazon Prime to offer their content to UK viewers on the streaming service. However, if you are not located in the UK, there isn't currently a way to watch it through your Amazon Prime account. We hope this article will answer any questions you have about how to access BT Sport on Amazon Prime for that outside of the UK.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Amazon Prime Day#U S Open#British#Canadian#Channel 4#Press Association#Prime Video Sport Europe#Ap
Deadline

US Open Tennis: UK’s Channel 4 Strikes Deal With Amazon To Show Final Live

UK tennis fans will be able to watch live coverage of tonight’s US Open tennis final on Channel 4 after the broadcaster secured a last-minute deal to share the broadcast with Amazon Prime Video. Brit viewers will be able to cheer on 18-year-old sensation Emma Raducanu as she makes her first Grand Slam final appearance against fellow fast-rising teen Leylah Fernandez of Canada. As a result of the deal — which is speculated to be in the seven-figure range — struck with Amazon Prime Video, Channel 4 will take the streaming giant’s live feed and broadcast it free to air on Channel...
TENNIS
TechRadar

How to watch Raducanu vs Fernandez: time and free streams live of US Open final

Marking the first Grand Slam final to be contested by two teenagers since 1999, today's US Open Women's Singles final looks set to herald a new era for tennis. Read on as we explain how to watch US Open semi-final tennis online and get a Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez live stream wherever you are right now - including ways to see the match absolutely FREE.
NFL
Telegraph

Where you can next watch Emma Raducanu play in Britain - and it will only cost you £20

British fans have a chance to see Emma Raducanu in action at the Royal Albert Hall in November, with sport's new megastar now bombarded with invites to glitzy events. Plans for the 18-year-old US Open winner's return to the UK have yet to be finalised, with Downing Street understood to be involved in discussion with tennis bodies about a potential reception.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Herald Tribune

The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With Labor Day in the rearview, your mind might be on the kids getting back to school or on all your fall plans. If getting your space into shape is on your to-do list or improve your dental health, we've found some great Amazon deals that'll help you get it done. Don't be afraid to pamper yourself a bit—you deserve it!
ELECTRONICS
Derrick

Australia won't allow UN climate goals in UK free trade deal

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's government confirmed Thursday that it refused to allow climate change goals to be written into a proposed free trade deal with Britain, as pressure mounts on it to make more ambitious commitments to cut carbon emissions. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the trade deal under...
ENVIRONMENT
Silicon Republic

New UK customers of Three can no longer roam in the EU for free

The telecom company is reintroducing roaming charges for customers in the UK, following similar moves by EE and Vodafone. Three has become the latest carrier in the UK to bring back roaming charges for customers who use its services while travelling in the EU. The telecom giant announced today (9...
TECHNOLOGY
wincountry.com

BAE Systems sees big opportunity in space after UK satellite deal

LONDON (Reuters) -British defence company BAE Systems has high hopes for its space business after acquiring UK-based In-Space Missions on Tuesday, giving it the ability to design, launch and operate complete satellites. “It (space) will be a big opportunity for us,” Chief Executive Charles Woodburn told Reuters on the sidelines...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Deadline

UK Government Lining Up Requirement For Public Service Broadcasters To Produce “Distinctively British” Content — RTS Convention

With the news today that Oliver Dowden has been replaced as UK Culture Secretary by Nadine Dorries, a version of his RTS speech published early this morning was instead delivered by John Whittingdale, Minister Of State For Media And Data. Whittingdale delivered Downden’s speech, laying out the government’s reasons for wanting to privatize Channel 4, but claimed that a decision had yet to be reached regarding a sale. He also told the RTS audience that the Conservatives will look to introduce requirements for public service broadcasters (PSBs) to produce “distinctively British” content and for all platforms to prominently carry PSB content. Whittingdale, a...
U.K.
Deadline

Kevin Mayer Teases Further Acquisitions From Blackstone-Backed Media Firm & Talks Potential DAZN Premier League UK Rights Deal – RTS Convention

Former Disney and TikTok executive Kevin Mayer invited the audience at today’s RTS Convention in the UK to pitch names for his new, still untitled media company, which is backed by investment firm Blackstone. He might want to come up with one soon, as the outfit’s high-profile acquisition drive, which has seen it secure a megabucks deal for Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, doesn’t look set to abate any time soon. This week, it was reported that Mayer’s company is in talks to acquire Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc, marking its second major buy, and the exec today teased...
PREMIER LEAGUE
disneyfoodblog.com

9 Disney Deals You Can Score on Amazon Right Now!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re like us, you’re constantly on the search for the latest discounts on Disney must-haves, because the only thing better than finding a new Disney item for your house or wardrobe is saving a little money on those items! Shopping for Disney merchandise is one of our favorite past times, so we know how quickly it can add up!
RECIPES
The Independent

Emma Raducanu arrives back in the UK after winning the US Open

Emma Raducanu has arrived back home in Bromley to continue the celebrations of her stunning US Open triumph.The 18-year-old eschewed a big welcome on landing back in the UK but was pictured with father Ian after arriving at her home in Kent.Five days after beating Leylah Fernandez in the final, Raducanu said in the Telegraph: “It’s a great feeling to be back home. I’ve been away for seven weeks so it’s nice to be back. View this post on Instagram A...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

245K+
Followers
111K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy