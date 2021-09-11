CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Talent Recruit Rivers Cuomo For New Song ‘End Of Me’

By Will Schube
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuno Award-winning rockers Billy Talent have joined forces with Rivers Cuomo of Weezer on their new single “End of Me.”. The song is the latest new music from the band, following a string of recent hits that include the No.1 singles “Reckless Paradise” and “I Beg to Differ (This Will Get Better),” along with the anthemic prog-inspired “Forgiveness I + II.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rivers Cuomo
