Mets unveil uniforms to be worn on anniversary of 9/11

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets unveiled their look for Saturday night’s game against the Yankees at Citi Field, which will honor first responders and acknowledge the 20th anniversary of 9/11. As announced by the team earlier this week, New York will wear caps honoring those first responders, including NYPD, FDNY, New York City’s Correction Department, New York City’s Department of Transportation, and Port Authority Police of New York and New Jersey. But the team will also wear helmets honoring the NYPD and FDNY.

