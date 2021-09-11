CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutch Artist Installs a Dazzling Bejeweled Carpet in Amsterdam’s Royal Palace

By Arnesia Young
Cover picture for the articleDutch artist Suzan Drummen has always found herself utterly enchanted by things that glisten and sparkle. From the colored silver foil carefully removed from a chocolate egg to the smooth, gleaming outer shell of a chestnut. This fascination, nurtured since childhood, has now made its way into her artwork. Since 2002, Drummen has been creating dazzling art installations with her growing collection of shiny objects. One of her latest projects led her to craft an intricately bejeweled carpet of kaleidoscopic patterns and color on the floor of a regal salon in the Royal Palace Amsterdam.

