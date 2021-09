Steven was released on early supervised release in August of 2013, after serving less than 9 years of the 20 he was sentenced. I made the decision to meet and speak with him after his release, because he did admit that he was responsible for Logan’s injuries and wanted forgiveness. Many people disagreed with my decision to meet, but I had not spoken to him since the day he was escorted out of the hospital by authorities and closure was something I was looking for. Steven passed away in May 2018, and as I watch Logan fight every day, I find that forgiveness is something I still struggle with.

