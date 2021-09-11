Krebs Also Hit By Massive DDOS, Apparently Caused by Compromised Routers

ExpressVPN, a popular VPN company, said it was aware of the "key facts" of its chief information officer Daniel Gericke's previous employment before hiring him. On Wednesday, the Department of Justice disclosed in court records that Gericke worked on Project Raven, a surveillance operation for the United Arab Emirates government that involved hacking of Americans, activists, and heads of state. "We’ve known the key facts relating to Daniel’s employment history since before we hired him, as he disclosed them proactively and transparently with us from the start. In fact, it was his history and expertise that made him an invaluable hire for our mission to protect users’ privacy and security," ExpressVPN told Motherboard in a statement. "Daniel has a deep understanding of the tools and techniques used by the adversaries we aim to protect users against, and as such is a uniquely qualified expert to advise on defense against such threats. Our product and infrastructure have already benefited from that understanding in better securing user data," the statement continued.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO