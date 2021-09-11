CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Three new iOS 15 features that we love, and three changes that we’re still waiting for

By Mahmoud Itani
xda-developers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOS 15, Apple’s upcoming update to its widely used mobile operating system, was unveiled in early June during the opening WWDC21 keynote. This update comes packed with both notable and tiny changes across the OS. However, it left some of us disappointed due to missing features we’d been hoping for. For what is a full version bump, iOS 15 is a small upgrade, relatively speaking. While it includes new features that make life slightly easier and more organized, it’s been considered underwhelming by some avid users.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
bigeasymagazine.com

9 Best Apps for Android Users

The popularity of Android devices is increasing by the day. With professional-grade cameras, long battery life, and great internet plan like those on Optimum packages, they have the ability to have our lives faster, easier, and better. There are millions of Android apps out there, some require internet connectivity while...
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

The Best Waterproof Tech Accessories You’ll Actually Use

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re planning on spending some time by the pool or on the beach this summer, you’re probably...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

iPhone 13 rumors — the 5 features we're looking forward to most

The iPhone 13 is coming later this month — at least judging by the Sept. 14 product event Apple just scheduled — and you could say that we’re pretty excited about Apple’s upcoming phone. Even if those of us who don’t end upgrading to the new iPhone will be interested in seeing what Apple has up its sleeve. After all, the enhancements Apple makes to its own phones tend to reverberate across the smartphone market.
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

iOS 14.8 Features: Everything New in iOS 14.8

With iOS 15 set to launch in the near future, Apple's work on iOS 14 is winding down, but Apple in mid-September released a new update to iOS, iOS 14.8. There are no new outward-facing changes in iOS 14.8, and no feature additions, but the update does address two security vulnerabilities so it's worth installing as soon as you can. Details on the vulnerability fixes are below.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Software#Lawsuits#Apple Id#Facetime#Google Meet#Voice Isolation#Wide Spectrum#Apple Tv#Api#Safari Apple#Macos#Nays Music#Spotify Connect
CNET

iOS 15: Release date, new features and everything else we know after Apple's event

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iOS 15 is finally on the way. After Apple's iPhone 13 event Tuesday, the tech giant revealed that iOS 15 would be generally available for free download on Monday, Sept. 20, alongside iPadOS 15. At the event, we also saw four iPhone 13 models, new iPads and the Apple Watch Series 7 all debuted.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

The iPhone 13’s Cameras Set the Bar High For the Pixel 6

When we think about the Google Pixel, we think about some of the best cameras available in a smartphone. However, Google has kind of fallen to the way-side, at least in terms of camera hardware, allowing the competition to catch up. That’s all expected to change with the Pixel 6,...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s next mobile OS

Android 12 is well and truly on the way. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and it’s set to get a major refresh when it’s released to the public very soon. In fact, rumors suggest it’ll be out on October 4. Currently, Android 12 is available as part of a beta program, meaning that while you can technically download it if you want to, it’s still buggy, may not work properly, and shouldn’t be installed on your main phone. That said, Android 12 is up to Beta 4, which Google notes means that...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Google
xda-developers

Get a MagSafe charger for your new iPhone 13 at just $27 ($12 off)

Apple just announced the iPhone 13 series yesterday, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. That’s a lot of phones, but unfortunately Apple is sticking with MagSafe/Qi and Lightning charging on all of them — no USB Type-C port. Thankfully, the price on the official MagSafe charger has been reduced to $27.14, a savings of $11.86 from the usual cost. That’s also $3 less than the sale from last month.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Viber Wear OS

If so are you just getting the message "you installed Viber! See messages and stickers right from your watch" when you open it. I dont see anything else just that messages. I dont understand why there is even an app if this is all it does. I was hoping to...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

All videos laggy and no sound after imei repair

MIUI 12.5.0 GLOBAL(RJKMIXM) I installed twrp 3.4 and magisk v23. I am back up my phone via TWRP(Look at the below attachment section. Some files are in my backup folder). I also have my phone's original qcn backup. I boot up normally my phone after repairing imei, everything works fine...
CELL PHONES
macstories.net

The New iPhone 13 Lineup: The MacStories Overview

Today, Apple debuted its iPhone 13 lineup consisting of four new models:. Similar to the iPhone 12 family of devices, the iPhone 13 and 13 mini are the more affordable options, while the two Pro models add premium features at a premium price. All four devices share the A15 Bionic processor, 5G networking, camera updates, MagSafe, and more.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

You can now get pre-approved for your iPhone 13 pre-order

If you’re on the iPhone Upgrade Program or looking to finance a fresh new iPhone 13 through Apple, you can get started now. The pre-approval process is live, so once you get that out of the way, the pre-order for your new iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro on Friday will take just a few clicks.
CELL PHONES
newsbrig.com

iPhone users will receive iOS 15 update on September 20 – News Brig

The biggest change of iOS 15 is a new Focus mode. In addition to “Do not disturb,” you can configure various modes — you can choose apps and people you want notifications from and change your focus depending on what you’re doing. For instance, you can create a Work mode, a Sleep mode, a Workout mode, etc.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

iPhone 13 Pro Comes With 7 New Features We Love

After several months of rumors and industry speculation, Apple finally took the wraps off the iPhone 13 line-up at its California Streaming event. The iPhone 13 series comes in multiple flavors, but if you're looking for the most powerful iPhone you can buy, you may be interested in the iPhone 13 Pro models.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Must-Have Android Apps For Your Smartphone

There are thousands of mobile apps available for your Android device. But which of these apps do you need?. No one has the time to scroll through thousands of Android apps to see what they can use. So in this article, we will share with you some of the must-have Androids apps you need on your smartphone.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Material You support will soon roll out to Google Keep

Android 12 is just around the corner, and Google will soon be releasing the first stable builds of Android 12 for Pixel smartphones. Before that update rolls out, product teams across Google are working to update their apps in accordance with Material You, the latest evolution of Google’s Material design language. We saw a ton of Google Workspace productivity suite apps including Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, and more get updates to support Material You. Now, Google’s notetaking app, Google Keep, is getting a new lick of paint.
CELL PHONES
ausdroid.net

Ausdroid Reviews Google Pixel Buds A Series for $159

Google’s Pixel Buds A Series landed on my desk a couple of weeks ago and I’ve been trying them out, between all the other audio gear I use on a regular basis. At $159, they’re in that sweet spot for pricing for true wireless buds, and the design looks pretty good.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy