CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers Will not be Overlooking Lowly Lions

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
All49ers
All49ers
 6 days ago

49ers football is finally back this Sunday.

The Lions will be the first test for San Francisco in its long journey toward the playoffs.

Detroit is not a really impressive team. Let’s just call them what they are: porous. The Lions have a “four win” record written all over them. Their talent is minimal at best. It is nothing for the 49ers to stress over.

However, high-level teams overlooking the low ones end up losing. The 49ers must not play down to the Lions’ level and manage their own game. This is a trap that Kyle Shanahan is sure the 49ers will not do by overlooking the lowly Lions.

“I don't feel that from our team,” said Shanahan on potentially overlooking Detroit. “Our guys are ready to play and I think our guys understand how this league works. Favorites, all that stuff, what's on paper has nothing to do with anything. This is a very tough game and if you don't come and play your best or expect to have to play your best, not only will you lose, but you get embarrassed very quick. And I know there's some real good players over there. I know there's some really good coaches. And I know they're going to come out firing and I do not expect us to surprise us.”

I believe the 49ers should and will be dominating the Lions by the time they go into halftime. This is not a team that should be giving them issues outside of a couple of drives. And I give the Lions a couple of drives to give the 49ers fits because Week 1 is a game every team has circled. They’ve been mentally preparing for each other for months, so a couple of drives will look of substance. Other than that, the 49ers should be able to curb stomp them.

However, looking down on a Week 1 opponent happened last year with the 49ers against the Cardinals.

They came out firing in the first-quarter and it looked like it would be a blowout. The Cardinals had other plans. It was as if the 49ers didn’t take them seriously. They cannot afford to downplay the Lions no matter if they are a bottom feeding team or not. The only real way this game becomes close is if the 49ers shoot themselves in the foot. It can happen through some errant stretches by Jimmy Garoppolo, turnovers, or defensive blunders.

Either way, a lot of factors need to come into play for the 49ers to suffer a loss or even make it close. This is a game that I fully expect the 49ers to eviscerate the Lions in a 41-16 win.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Signing Richard Sherman 'always a possibility'

The San Francisco 49ers survived a scare Sunday against the Detroit Lions, winning by the score of 41-33. This came after San Francisco opened up a 38-10 third-quarter lead. One of the major backdrops here is the very same injury bug that defined San Francisco’s 2020 season. Pro Bowl cornerback Jason Verrett exited in the second half with a knee injury. Verrett, 30, was seen on the turf in Detroit holding his knee while showing a ton of emotion.
NFL
49erswebzone

Top 4 things to watch as the 49ers face the Lions

74 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Week 1 has finally arrived as the 49ers are heading to Detroit to face the Lions as a part of a two-game road stretch to begin the season. While this...
NFL
chatsports.com

In 49ers, a stiff challenge awaits new-look Lions in season opener

Allen Park — With new coaches, new schemes and a young roster filled with new players, it would have been nice if the Detroit Lions had an opportunity to ease into the regular season against an opponent with similarly low outside expectations. Alas, the Dan Campbell era will begin with...
NFL
chatsports.com

Jared Goff's familiarity with 49ers an asset for Lions in season opener

Allen Park — While there's still plenty of newness, and the uncertainty that comes with that, surrounding the Lions' offense heading into the season opener, the team has one thing working in its favor heading into the Week 1 matchup with San Francisco: Quarterback Jared Goff's familiarity with the opponent.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions inactives for Week 1 vs. 49ers

The new league year didn’t change the weirdly antiquated notion of declaring several players from the active roster ineligible to play each week. The Lions did their duty and ruled out the following players from the Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers:. WR KhaDarel Hodge. RB Jermar Jefferson.
NFL
Chico Enterprise-Record

49ers fantasy football tips: Who to start and sit for Week 1 at Lions

SANTA CLARA – Not many 49ers are coveted in the fantasy football realm. Should they be? Sunday’s season opener at Detroit is the first real look at their production value, and here is a guide we’ll compile weekly to assist you:. START HIM: TE George Kittle. A fully healthy Kittle...
NFL
Yardbarker

How the 49ers Already Have Put the Lions in Checkmate

The game hasn't even started and the Lions are screwed. They probably couldn't beat the 49ers even if Jimmy Garoppolo were the only quarterback they had to prepare to defend. But this week, the Lions had to come up with a Trey Lance game plan, even though he might not play.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Cardinals
Raleigh News & Observer

Lance cleared for 49ers opener, Decker sidelined for Lions

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance made it through a week of practice with no setbacks to his injured right index finger and is cleared to play in the San Francisco 49ers’ season-opener at Detroit. Lance suffered a small chip fracture in the index finger on his throwing hand in the exhibition...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers preview, prediction: On Paper

Yes, On Paper is back, which officially signifies the return of Detroit Lions football (to me). If you’re new here, let me run through a quick tutorial for my On Paper preview. At the core of On Paper is the desire to compare units that will actually face each other....
NFL
chatsports.com

49ers expected to play Trey Lance vs. Lions in Week 1

Despite his broken finger, the 49ers are expected to play rookie quarterback Trey Lance in the team’s regular-season opener against the Lions. It probably wasn’t that big of a scare, to begin with, but the San Francisco 49ers had to be at least a little concerned when rookie quarterback Trey Lance suffered a “chip” in his index finger on his throwing hand during the Niners’ exhibition win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug.
NFL
abc17news.com

Lions need quality defensive performance against 49ers

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have one of the youngest defenses in the NFL, and they’ll have their hands full in Week 1 against a San Francisco offense that promises to be unpredictable. One of the biggest challenges facing first-time head coach Dan Campbell is preparing for San Francisco’s possible quarterback rotation Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to start but rookie Trey Lance could have his own package of plays if his broken finger recovers in time. Campbell is leaving all options on the table.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Morning Sun

Four keys to victory for the Lions vs. 49ers

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions have a mighty tough task ahead of themselves in their Week 1 tilt with the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at Ford Field. Here are the four things Campbell’s squad must do in order to pull off the victory. 1. Contain 49ers defensive end Nick...
NFL
AllLions

Predictions: 49ers-Lions

This will be close early. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Lions march down the field for a touchdown on their first or second drive. However, Penei Sewell will show growing pains against the stout San Francisco defensive line. The offense will sputter, and San Francisco will attack the Lions' young defense. By the third quarter, this one will be over.
NFL
chatsports.com

49ers vs. Lions preview: What to watch when Detriot has the ball

Gameday is four days away as the 49ers prepare to travel to Ford Field to play the Detroit Lions. San Francisco prepares for a familiar face in quarterback Jared Goff, who looks to make his own imprint on the Lions franchise with a scarce amount of playmakers. I look at some of Detroit's key offensive players and highlight some 49ers who can stop them.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions vs 49ers: 3 key matchups for the Week 1 game

The new-look Detroit Lions will look to get off on the right foot playing the San Francisco 49ers at home in front of a fan base who are dying to step back into Ford Field. With Dan Campbell driving the ship along with his band of former players on the Lions coaching staff, they are ready to bring Detroit out of a state of apathetic purgatory to one of competitiveness and drive. The players have been injected with newfound energy and are ready to fight every minute on the field. Even though most predictions don’t have the Lions mounting too much as they are transitioning, they will be a fun team to watch and compete in every game.
NFL
All49ers

The 49ers' Biggest Matchup Disadvantage Against the Lions

SANTA CLARA -- Sure, the 49ers should cream the Lions. But funny things happen Week 1. And although the Lions clearly aren't good, the 49ers certainly could beat themselves. The special teams could allow a long punt return, or Jimmy Garoppolo could throw an interception, or Mike McGlinchey could give up a sack that leads to a fumble that gets returned for a touchdown.
NFL
All49ers

49ers 41, Lions 33: Grades

DETROIT -- Here are the San Francisco 49ers' grades for their 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions. Jimmy Garoppolo played a good, efficient game after he fumbled the first snap and the Lions recovered. Garoppolo tends to settle down and play well after he commits his weekly turnover. Maybe he should fumble the first snap every week. You know, just get it over with. Because afterward the fumble, he was sharp. He completed 68 percent of his passes and posted a passer rating of 124.2. Granted, he faced the worst defense in the league and his one touchdown pass was underthrown, but still, this performance was a confidence booster for him. Trey Lance also played a few snaps, attempted one throw and it was a touchdown. But his running plays didn't work. The 49ers should let him throw more often. So far, all of his pass attempts have resulted in touchdowns. That's a fact.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

6 takeaways from the Lions loss to the 49ers

The Detroit Lions looked like Mercer University facing off against Alabama for most of this game, getting torched on defense and stymied on offense. Something clicked late in the fourth quarter, however, and the Lions nearly rallied to tie. Finishing with a score of 41-33 is extremely impressive given the hole the Lions had to crawl out of. Still, it is a loss in the standings, though there are some positive takeaways to be had.
NFL
chatsports.com

Betting with X: 49ers vs Lions bets and more

The 49ers have an opportunity to have a bigger season than their historical 2019 run. With the NFL season kicking off this past Thursday, I thought it would be appropriate to address some betting odds for the Niners. This will also be a weekly column where I look at how Niner bets should play out.
NFL
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
377
Followers
555
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io

Comments / 0

Community Policy