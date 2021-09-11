The Marlins need to be prepared to let people go
The Marlins are trying to put themselves in a good position to compete in the upcoming seasons. Some of their rebuilding moves have returned exciting young pieces who are emerging as candidates for that competitive core, while others have simply failed to pan out. They’re getting to a point where it’s necessary to debug their major league roster—by that I mean, letting go of people who have exhausted their opportunities in order to create space for the next wave of talent.www.fishstripes.com
