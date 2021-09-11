CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Marlins need to be prepared to let people go

By Juan Páez
fishstripes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marlins are trying to put themselves in a good position to compete in the upcoming seasons. Some of their rebuilding moves have returned exciting young pieces who are emerging as candidates for that competitive core, while others have simply failed to pan out. They’re getting to a point where it’s necessary to debug their major league roster—by that I mean, letting go of people who have exhausted their opportunities in order to create space for the next wave of talent.

www.fishstripes.com

fishstripes.com

Are the Marlins fixing Jesús Luzardo?

Jesús Luzardo seems to have a better pitching approach. Things have changed for him based on how he uses his arsenal on the mound. Taking into account his last three performances, he is beginning to scratch the surface of his massive potential, showing why the Marlins were so motivated to trade for him.
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

Kim Ng explains ‘toughest thing’ in evaluating Marlins roster this year; Miami falls to Nationals

WASHINGTON — As her first season as the Miami Marlins’ general manager nears its end, Kim Ng took a chance to reflect. The season hasn’t gone how anyone inside the organization had hoped. Miami will finish with a losing record for the 11th time in the last 12 years, the lone exception being the 31-29 record during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season that allowed the Marlins to sneak into the playoffs.
MLB
fishstripes.com

MIA 2, WSH 8; Lewin is Miami’s Only Offense

Lewin Díaz continues to take advantage of his limited time in the majors. He had a multi-HR night in Tuesday’s loss to the Washington Nationals and accounted for Miami’s only two runs. He has been called up and down sporadically throughout 2021, and this latest stint has been one of his more successful ones.
MLB
fishstripes.com

Offishial news, 9/15/21: Roberto Clemente Day; injury updates

Games for September 15, 2021 (all times ET) High-A Beloit at Lake County, 12:00 p.m. FCL Marlins vs. FCL Nationals, 12:00 p.m. Low-A Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m. Marlins at Nationals, 1:05 p.m. Triple-A Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Double-A Pensacola at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m. Tuesday’s minor league...
MLB
