CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

‘Despicable’ arson at Manchester mosque investigated as hate crime

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yI1Cp_0bt96JhP00
The fire was reported just before midnight on Friday at Didsbury Mosque (Philip Platt)

Police are treating an arson attack on a mosque in Manchester as a hate crime.

Greater Manchester Police and the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service were called to a report of a fire just before midnight on Friday at Didsbury Mosque.

Two local people walking past the mosque intervened and attempted to put the flames out with their coats, according to the Manchester Evening News, and raised the alarm with the emergency services.

Firefighters extinguished the flames that had damaged the door of the mosque, which is in a building that had been a Methodist church until 1962 before it closed down.

No one was injured in the attack.

Police have said that the incident is being treated as a hate crime, and that detectives are carrying out enquiries.

Inspector Shoheb Chowdhury, from Greater Manchester Police’s south Manchester district, said: “This is a dreadful incident which will no doubt have caused concern in the community and we are doing all we can to find who was responsible and continue to engage the mosque and those concerned in the community.

“Detectives have been carrying out enquiries and have already seized CCTV and items from the scene as part of the investigation.”

Manchester Evening News published photographs of burnt-out canisters that were taken from the scene by police.

“Our officers will be in and around the area today and anyone concerned can speak to officers who will address any concerns.

“Hate crime will not be tolerated. We’re fortunate in that Greater Manchester is a diverse place that our communities call home and those who wish to commit a crime motivated by hate will be brought to justice.

“We believe that there were several vehicles that may have driven past at the time, and we would ask anyone who may have any dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Manchester City Council condemned the attack in a statement released on Saturday.

Deputy leader of the council, Luthfur Rahman, said: “This is a despicable act designed to create fear and hatred. It is only by luck that no serious damage was caused.

“Manchester has consistently shown that we are a city which stands together and will not allow extremists to divide us.

“I commend the neighbours who raised the alarm – they, not the cowards responsible for this arson, are the true spirit of this city.

“I’d urge anyone who has information which can help the police catch the perpetrators to come forwards.”

Anyone with information can call 0161 856 4973, or, alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Four charged with rape and murder of 9-year-old in India

Four men, including a Hindu priest have been charged with the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in India.The young girl, who belonged to the Dalit community, the most oppressed group in Hinduism’s caste-based social hierarchy, was allegedly attacked on 1 August in the Nangal area of Delhi.Ingit Pratap Singh, a senior police official told CNN that he believes the victim was attacked by the priest and other crematorium workers when she went to fetch water from the crematorium near her home.He said that the girl’s mother was called to the crematorium by the priest, who showed her the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
JC Post

Arson investigation leads to pair of Kan. drug arrests

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects as part of an arson investigation. On Monday, police were conducting surveillance in the 1500 block of 11th Street in Great Bend regarding the arson investigation. They conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 maroon Honda passenger car near the intersection of 11th and Kansas and made contact with the driver, 54-year-old Sean Flagg.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Arson#Didsbury Mosque#Uk#Methodist#Cctv#Manchester City Council#Crimestoppers
news4sanantonio.com

Arson investigates what caused a Northeast Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - An investigation is underway into what caused a house fire on the Northeast Side. The fire started just before 8 p.m. Sunday at a home off Remount Drive near Loop 410. Investigators say the fire started somewhere near the front of the home and caused a significant...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
Atlanta Daily World

Hate Crimes Spike in U.S., Highest in 12 Years

FBI: Hate Crimes Rise in U.S. Spike, Highest in 12 Years. According to the FBI, the number of hate crimes in America rose 6 percent from the previous year in 2020. The increase was the highest level in 12 years. The main targets of these heinous attacks in the U.S. are Blacks and Asians.
IMMIGRATION
hawaiinewsnow.com

Arson investigation launched following fire at Salt Lake church

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department has opened an arson investigation following a fire at a Salt Lake church. The two-alarm blaze started around 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Philomena Church on Ala Laulani Street. Honolulu fire officials said flames and heavy smoke were coming from the preschool building...
HONOLULU, HI
ABCNY

Overall crime down in NYC, but hate crimes still soaring

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD announced citywide crime statistics for August on Tuesday, and while overall crime is down, the instances of hate crimes -- particularly against Asians -- continue to skyrocket. There have been 114 reported hate crimes against Asians so far this year, up 375% over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Officials investigating fire in vacant Reynoldsburg restaurant as arson

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Officials are investigating a fire at a vacant restaurant early Thursday morning as arson. Columbus police reported a small fire near the former Roadhouse Grill in Reynoldsburg around 3:25 a.m., according to Deputy Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire. Arriving firefighters found and contained...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
BBC

The first hate-crime attack after 9/11

In the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, the US saw a sharp rise in hate crimes. The attackers targeted those they believed to be Arab Muslims. The innocent victims included Balbir Singh Sodhi, an American-Sikh who had a beard and wore a turban and ran the family gas station in Mesa, Arizona.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Didsbury Mosque arson attack: CCTV footage released

An arson attack at Didsbury Mosque in Manchester is being investigated as a hate crime, police have said. No-one was injured in the blaze, which happened late on Friday night. Mosque leaders have released CCTV footage from the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man charged with murdering his father in South London

A man has been charged with the murder of his father in Bromley, South London, the Metropolitan Police has said.29-year-old Sean Maurice was charged on the evening of Wednesday, 15 September. Police were called to a property on Widmore Road in Bromley on Tuesday night (14 September) following reports of a stabbing in the area.Officers attended the scene with London Ambulance Service paramedics and Air Ambulance team members, but despite emergency medical treatment the 51-year-old, who had multiple stab wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has since been identified as Paul Maurice, and his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. A post-mortem examination carried out on Tuesday, 15 September gave his cause of death as stab wounds to his chest.The investigation is being led by Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood. Sean Maurice is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates Court on Thursday, 16 September.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police chief appointed to tackle violence against women and girls

A senior police chief has been appointed to lead the fight against violence towards women and girls across England and Wales. The appointment of Deputy Chief Constable of Hampshire Police, Maggie Blyth, follows a recommendation from a report conducted after the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in March. The role will involve agreeing and delivering new police strategy that will focus on interventions to prevent violence, target perpetrators and help victims achieve justice.Ms Blyth, whose law enforcement career spans 30 years, said“everyone has the right to feel safe, wherever they are, but as a mother, daughter, and sister I know...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wake Up Wyoming

Footage Released in Cheyenne Arson Investigation

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected arsonist caught on camera near the scene of a surplus store fire in northeast Cheyenne last week. According to Laramie County Fire District #2, firefighters were called to The Supply Sergeant at 3415 Ridge Road...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Independent

The Independent

245K+
Followers
111K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy