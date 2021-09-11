‘Despicable’ arson at Manchester mosque investigated as hate crime

The fire was reported just before midnight on Friday at Didsbury Mosque (Philip Platt)

Police are treating an arson attack on a mosque in Manchester as a hate crime.

Greater Manchester Police and the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service were called to a report of a fire just before midnight on Friday at Didsbury Mosque.

Two local people walking past the mosque intervened and attempted to put the flames out with their coats, according to the Manchester Evening News, and raised the alarm with the emergency services.

Firefighters extinguished the flames that had damaged the door of the mosque, which is in a building that had been a Methodist church until 1962 before it closed down.

No one was injured in the attack.

Police have said that the incident is being treated as a hate crime, and that detectives are carrying out enquiries.

Inspector Shoheb Chowdhury, from Greater Manchester Police’s south Manchester district, said: “This is a dreadful incident which will no doubt have caused concern in the community and we are doing all we can to find who was responsible and continue to engage the mosque and those concerned in the community.

“Detectives have been carrying out enquiries and have already seized CCTV and items from the scene as part of the investigation.”

Manchester Evening News published photographs of burnt-out canisters that were taken from the scene by police.

“Our officers will be in and around the area today and anyone concerned can speak to officers who will address any concerns.

“Hate crime will not be tolerated. We’re fortunate in that Greater Manchester is a diverse place that our communities call home and those who wish to commit a crime motivated by hate will be brought to justice.

“We believe that there were several vehicles that may have driven past at the time, and we would ask anyone who may have any dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Manchester City Council condemned the attack in a statement released on Saturday.

Deputy leader of the council, Luthfur Rahman, said: “This is a despicable act designed to create fear and hatred. It is only by luck that no serious damage was caused.

“Manchester has consistently shown that we are a city which stands together and will not allow extremists to divide us.

“I commend the neighbours who raised the alarm – they, not the cowards responsible for this arson, are the true spirit of this city.

“I’d urge anyone who has information which can help the police catch the perpetrators to come forwards.”

Anyone with information can call 0161 856 4973, or, alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.