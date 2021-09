Jay Wright’s induction to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday night will have a decidedly Philadelphia flavor. His list of presenters was the first clue. Wright could have gone with former 76ers general manager Jerry Colangelo and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who were instrumental in getting him involved with USA Basketball. Longtime Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim was another option. But as much as those men have meant to Wright and his career, they didn’t have the Philly roots that Wright wanted.

