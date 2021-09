Until the last week or so. We didn't just end up with a h2h battle, we ended up with a recruit that has been a life long Cheat fan. The great basketball players coming out of Va can change that narrative. The programs at Cville and Bburg are on par with CH until proven otherwise. The same statement can be made with Durham next year. It is a great time for the Commonwealth to carpe diem. We want kids to grow up wanting to play in Blacksburg.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO