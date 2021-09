TOLLAND — The Town Council has voted to use a search firm to find a new town manager, following the resignation of Michael Rosen last month. The council on Tuesday voted 5-2 to use the firm Strategic Government Resources for a second time at a cost of $21,900, a reduced rate as a returning client. The full cost would have been waived if Rosen, who was found during the first search in 2019, had resigned within 18 months of starting, Director of Administrative Services Michael Wilkinson said.

