CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Bottas wins sprint at Italian GP; Verstappen takes pole

By DANIELLA MATAR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OyRTN_0bt95Xuy00
1 of 14

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Valtteri Bottas continued a fantastic weekend as he won the sprint at the Italian Grand Prix on a miserable Saturday afternoon for Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, who saw title rival Max Verstappen take pole position and extend his lead in the standings.

“It’s not the outcome we wanted for today and we can’t afford days like these, especially when it is this close in the championships,” Hamilton said.

Bottas finished the 18-lap dash 2.325 seconds ahead of Verstappen but will start at the back of the grid on Sunday as he is going to take a new power unit and will receive a penalty for doing so.

“It’s been the perfect weekend so far. But that happens,” Bottas said. “We have a strong car here, good pace and I’ll be fighting tomorrow.

“Anything is possible ... you never know, so I’ll keep pushing.”

Verstappen has pole position and Daniel Ricciardo will also start from the front row. The McLaren driver finished 14.534 behind Bottas, who is leaving Mercedes at the end of the season for Alfa Romeo.

Hamilton finished in fifth, more than 20 seconds behind his teammate following a woeful start.

“It’s highly unlikely but not impossible that we can get the win,” Hamilton said. “It’s damage limitation at the moment. Should be a very easy race for Max unless I can get past the two McLarens early on and then challenge him.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff appeared to be more optimistic.

“First of all the starts can happen. Between hero and zero on a start there’s such a fine margin,” he said. “Having too much wheelspin happens. That bit us hard today but there’s still everything to play for tomorrow.”

Verstappen extended his lead in the championship to five points after earning two points for finishing second. The Red Bull driver knows he is poised to end his run of poor results at Monza after claiming his first pole position at the famous track.

“If you have a good start it should be enough to defend,” Verstappen said. “It was just sensible pushing (today), just see where the pace was at.

“I mean, Valtteri was already a bit up the road after one or two laps so just see where the car was at. I never really felt like an overtake was on ... I also knew of course that even if I stayed in second I start first tomorrow.”

This was the second sprint qualifying after its debut at Silverstone.

Rather than the standard format of two practices on Friday and a third practice and qualifying on Saturday, there was one practice on Friday followed by a qualifying session that determined the grid for Saturday’s sprint.

The sprint qualifying has drawn mixed reviews with some labelling Saturday’s outing a procession.

“I mean there hasn’t been much overtaking if any in the two races that we’ve had. I still think it’s a good experiment,” Hamilton said. “I’m still proud of F1 for trying something new. There’s definitely going to be learnings from these sprint races and I’m sure we can adapt it for next year.”

Bottas was quickest in Friday’s qualifying and so started just ahead of Hamilton. But the seven-time world champion had a nightmare start and swiftly dropped to sixth.

Hamilton moved up to fifth after Pierre Gasly — a surprise winner at Monza last year — clipped the back of another car and crashed into the barriers at turn one. He will start the race behind Lando Norris and just ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who won the Italian team’s home race in 2019.

Hamilton is a five-time winner at the Temple of Speed and has three additional podiums at the track.

In contrast, Verstappen has never set foot on the iconic Monza podium, with a best finish of fifth in 2018.

Having ended one hoodoo by taking pole, he will be hoping to end another.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS
The Independent

What is Lewis Hamilton’s net worth?

Lewis Hamilton signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes in July worth around £40m per year, as the Briton chases an unprecedented eighth F1 world championship.If Hamilton can clinch the title this season ahead of fierce Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, he would move clear of Michael Schumacher’s long-standing record of seven titles.Hamilton, 36, is the best-paid driver on the grid and rightly so after proving himself to be the dominant force in the sport over the past decade. His reign is coming under threat, however, from a new generation led by the Dutchman Verstappen, as well as Hamilton’s...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1: Lewis Hamilton could still avoid engine penalty, says Mercedes chief Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton could still avoid an engine penalty this season, according to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who says the defending Formula One champion will not necessarily use a fourth power unit before the campaign is up.F1 drivers are permitted to use three power units per season, with a grid penalty handed out as punishment when that limit is exceeded.Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was the victim of such a penalty at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend, starting the race from the back of the grid despite winning the sprint on Saturday after he was forced to use his fourth...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
wsau.com

Motor racing-Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole with Hamilton alongside

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (Reuters) – Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for his home Dutch Grand Prix in front of 70,000 ecstatic fans on Saturday, with Formula One rival and championship leader Lewis Hamilton alongside. Hamilton, three points clear in the standings after 12 races, was 0.038 seconds slower...
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Verstappen takes popular home pole position: Dutch GP qualifying round-up

Max Verstappen will line up for his first home grand prix on pole position with title rival Lewis Hamilton lining up alongside him on the front row. The championship contenders were seperated by a slender 0.038sec margin as Hamilton found time on his final effort but not enough to stop his rival.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprint#Italian#Monza#Ap#Mercedes#Mclaren#Red Bull
speedsport.com

Bottas Nabs Pole For Monza Sprint Race

MONZA, Italy – Valtteri Bottas will start from the pole for Saturday’s Formula 1 sprint race at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza after securing the pole Friday in qualifying. Bottas topped the traditional qualifying program, leading a Mercedes sweep of the front row ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton. Bottas registered a 1:19.555 during Q3, which was just enough to put him ahead of Hamilton’s 1:19.651.
MOTORSPORTS
myrtlebeachonline.com

Hamilton fastest in practice ahead of sprint at Italian GP

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the second practice for the Italian Grand Prix ahead of the return of the sprint later Saturday. Hamilton was .222 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and .416 quicker than championship leader Max Verstappen. The session was red-flagged for just over...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying

Hamilton's title rival Max Verstappen qualified third for the sprint race, which will set Sunday's grand prix grid, but finished 0.411s adrift of Bottas, who was running a newly fitted fresh engine for the Q1-Q2-Q3 session. After the first runs in Q3, it was Hamilton who led the way with...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Bottas secures pole for Saturday sprint qualifying at Monza

Valterri Bottas will start Saturday's sprint race at Monza from pole position after Friday's qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix. Despite placing first, Bottas will start at the back of the grid for Sunday's race due to engine changes regardless of how he places on Saturday from pole. This marks...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours

Wild speculation over the Dutch Grand Prix weekend suggested that Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll had made an approach for the Spaniard to leave Alpine and join the Silverstone-based outfit for 2022. The stories were fuelled by a lunch that Stroll had with Alonso's manager Flavio Briatore over the summer...
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

572K+
Followers
314K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy