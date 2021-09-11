CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wounded Warrior veterans commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11 with tribute ride

By Gretchen Kernbach, Action News Jax
 6 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a day of remembrance across the country.

Wounded Warrior Project veterans, alongside supporters, gathered Saturday morning to honor the 2,996 people who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Former New York police officer Nick DiPalo and former New York City paramedic Matt Brett are honoring the friends they lost in the attacks.

“On this day I always remember two great friends that I lost on that day,” DiPalo said.

“I was a paramedic on 9/11 in New York City. Too many people didn’t get to come home the next day,” Brett said.

20 years ago, Wounded Warrior Project CEO Michael Linnington was sitting in the pentagon.

“I remember just the scenes, the carnage, the chaos,” Linnington said.

He said he remembers realizing our nation was under attack.

“Never forget the events of 9/11 and never forget the sacrifice of Americans, gold star families, and young men and women that choose to serve in our military,” Linngton said.

Whether you were on the ground experiencing the chaos firsthand or watching the events unfold at home, the Wounded Warrior commemorative 9/11 bike ride brought people together to remember 9/11 for what it was: an attack on our country and our loved ones.

“You remember the faces of your friends. Days like today bring them right to life with you,” Brett said.

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

