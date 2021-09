It’s been over a year since Taft Union High School played at home and the wait was worth it for the Wildcats and theri fans. The Desert Scorpions from Edwards AFB came to Taft High to play the Cats last Friday. The outcome for this game was uncertain as neither team had access to film to prepare for the game, “Were going in blind.” Head coach Brian Durkan said last week. What a surprise the fans got though at the first home game with a 49-0 shutout, totaling 7 touchdowns .

TAFT, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO