Nate like that. We were ranked #21 and favored by 30(?) against ODU in 2019 and still only won by 11 points and were even down 17-0 before or defense tightened up and got us out with a win. That 2019 team was great, but these first two wins have me seriously wondering what might be in store for the rest of the season.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO