Mars rock samples indicate previous habitable conditions

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the first analysis of the first rock samples, NASA is now more certain that there was water on Mars for a long time. Disclaimer: This article is generated from the feed and not edited by our team.

ComicBook

NASA's Latest Discovery Could Prove Life on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has collected its first two samples from the Red Planet, and scientists are already suggesting it could be a positive sign to those hoping to find some form of alien life on the planet. The samples were collected between September 6th and 8th from the same rock on the surface of the planet.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water On Mars
hypebeast.com

Latest NASA Perseverance Rover Samples Indicate That Mars Had Water for a Long Time

NASA’s Perseverance Rover has collected its first rock samples from and it is already suggesting that life may just have a chance at flourishing on the Red planet. NASA researchers have analyzed the sample which has now indicated that water has been present on the planet for a while now, namely tens of thousands, or perhaps millions of years.
ASTRONOMY
Gephardt Daily

Mars rover’s first rock samples reveal lengthy water exposure

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 10 (UPI) — The first two rock samples examined by NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance give scientists a firm belief that water inundated Jezero Crater for a sustained period of time, the agency announced Friday. “We determined salt granules in the rock indicate it was exposed to water,”...
ASTRONOMY
