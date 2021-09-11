Mars rock samples indicate previous habitable conditions

NASA's Perseverance rover succeeded in its second attempt to scoop up a piece of Martian rock for future analysis by scientists on Earth -- probably. Its first effort last month (August 5) failed after the rock was too crumbly to withstand the robot's drill, but data received late on September 1 indicates the process worked this time around. The US space agency said Thursday it remains a little uncertain, because images taken after the rover's arm completed sample acquisition were inconclusive due to poor sunlight conditions. More images taken under better lighting are expected back by Saturday.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 DAYS AGO