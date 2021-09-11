FloorTek expo returns, bringing key players in the floorcovering industry to Dalton

File/Daily Citizen-News Flooring-related businesses fill the floor of the Dalton Convention Center for FloorTek in this file photo. The trade show returns to Dalton Tuesday and Wednesday.

After being canceled last year because of COVID-19, the FloorTek expo will return to Dalton on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing representatives from dozens of companies from around the world to the Dalton Convention Center.

"Dalton is the heart of the floorcovering industry, so it makes sense to have it here," said Stephanie Manis, executive director of the American Floorcovering Alliance, which sponsors the expo (floor-tek.com).

"It's a tremendous networking event for those in the floorcovering industry," she said. "Everyone will be there. All the major players will have representatives there. It's a great place to meet and talk with the CEOs and the plant managers and the buyers and people like that."

Manis said FloorTek is smaller than some industry trade shows.

"But I think that's an advantage because you don't have to go through 5,000 people to see the key leaders that you really want to talk to," she said. "And it's a great place for retailers to come to see what is being made and what types of machines are out there and what they can make."

Manis said the show will be smaller than in the past.

"COVID is still having an impact on travel and on people's plans," she said. "We are going to have 60 exhibitors. The last show in 2019 we had 85. We are on the comeback."

She said she expects 2,000 to 3,000 people to attend.

Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce President Rob Bradham said he is glad to see FloorTek return.

"People are eager to get back to normal, and hosting events like FloorTek is part of that," he said. "It's a revenue generator for the local economy, bringing a lot of people to Dalton."

Manis said this year FloorTek will bring in students from Dalton State College and other area schools to give them an opportunity to meet with people in the floorcovering industry.