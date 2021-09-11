Prepare, Anae gonna get his artsie fartsie gadget stuff into gameplan

That sounds better than the actual story. Was walking out to my car and the guy weed-eating called me over. Said he found a beer next to an old shed on the school property. Asked if I could take care of it. "I'm new and I'm afraid of what it might look like if someone sees me with it." I picked it up, opened it, emptied it out and threw it in the dumpster. It had been there a while cause it was pretty dirty. Got some beer sprayed on me when I opened it, so I'm going to stay away from others until the end of the school day....or else people will talk about me (even more).

5 HOURS AGO