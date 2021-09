BT Sport is a sports channel that airs different events, such as Premier League Football and UFC. BT Sport has recently signed an exclusive deal with Amazon Prime to offer their content to UK viewers on the streaming service. However, if you are not located in the UK, there isn't currently a way to watch it through your Amazon Prime account. We hope this article will answer any questions you have about how to access BT Sport on Amazon Prime for that outside of the UK.

