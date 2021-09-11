Pirtobrutinib Demonstrates Strong Response Rates for Previously Treated CLL/SLL

Results of a phase 1/2 trial revealed the recommended phase 2 and maximum-tolerated dose of mobocertinib in Japanese patients with non–small cell lung cancer. Dose-escalation of mobocertinib (Exkivity) in a phase 1/2 trial (NCT03807778) that enrolled Japanese patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) led to the determination of 160 mg as the maximum-tolerated dose (MTD) and recommended phase 2 dose for further study in this population based on a manageable safety profile, according to findings presented in a poster during the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1.

