Pirtobrutinib Demonstrates Strong Response Rates for Previously Treated CLL/SLL
Strong response rates were observed with pirtobrutinib across dose levels to treat patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma ion a phase 1/2 study. Pirtobrutinib (LOXO-305) for previously treated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) demonstrated encouraging efficacy signals across dose levels, according...www.cancernetwork.com
Comments / 0