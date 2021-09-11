We’ll be a pretty easy pick for the Game Day pick by 11:50!

“One more play, one more play,” said Mizzou Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz on many an occasion during his weekly press conference today. That message was in response to how close his team came to somehow tying the game late in the fourth quarter in Lexington when the Tigers were down 7. “I think the huge positive is as poorly as we played we had a chance to win the game. That’s a tribute to our team's fight,” Drinkwitz explained. “For us, as players and coaches, we have to focus on winning the game, and we had an opportunity. We just have to find a way to make one more play.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO