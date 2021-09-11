Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice West Fork of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones SP Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier. * Until further notice. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will oscillate near flood stage with a maximum value of 4.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will rise above flood stage early Wednesday morning. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Calcasieu River Salt Water Barrie 4.0 MSG unknown 3.8 4.0 4.3