Grammy-nominated singer Jaheim charged with animal cruelty after 15 dogs were found in 'varying stages of emaciation' at his home, authorities say

American R&B singer Jaheim Hoagland at the SESAC Pop Awards in 2017. Theo Wargo/GettyImages

Jaheim, 43, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty by New Jersey police.

Police discovered 15 dogs in "varying stages of emaciation" at his home on September 6.

One dog was euthanized and the additional 14 were released to a local kennel.

R&B singer Jaheim was arrested after authorities discovered numerous emaciated dogs at his New Jersey home.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office shared a press release to its Facebook page on September 9 that revealed policed charged Jaheim with 3rd-degree animal cruelty and failure to provide necessary care to an animal.

Authorities with the Hillsborough Township Police Department responded to a report of a puppy in distress at the singer's home on September 6. When they arrived, authorities discovered six dogs placed in separate animal crates in the home's driveway.

"One of the dogs located was initially unresponsive in a water filled crate and subsequently had to be euthanized," the press release said. "Additional dogs were found inside of separate crates which were partially filled with several inches of water and dog feces."

Jaheim, whose real name is Jaheim Hoagland, was arrested for an unrelated Somerset County Violation of Probation Warrant and two active Municipal Court Warrants from Hillsborough Township and Newark.

Prosecutors said that while authorities cared for the dogs outside, an additional nine dogs were found inside the home in "varying stages of emaciation, without access to food and water."

"Two of the recovered dogs were transported to AnimERge veterinarian for emergency treatment due to their poor condition," the press release said.

A total of 15 dogs were found at the residence. The count included 12 mixed-breed Pitbull Terriers, two American Staffordshire Terriers, and one mixed-breed Boxer.

The remaining 14 dogs were examined and released to Long Hill Kennel in Hillsborough, New Jersey.