CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shanksville, PA

George W. Bush denounces US disunity 20 years after 9/11

By MANDEL NGAN
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ff0g_0bt93wZl00
Former US President George W. Bush speaks during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2021 /AFP

George W. Bush, who was president during 9/11, said Saturday at a service marking 20 years since the attacks that disunity today made him "worried" about the future of the United States.

"In the weeks and months following the 9/11 attacks, I was proud to lead an amazing, resilient, united people," Bush said in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where the fourth hijacked plane came down.

"When it comes to the unity of America, those days seem distant from our own," he continued.

"So much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear, and resentment. That leaves us worried about our nation and our future together."

Forty people, plus four hijackers, were killed when United Airlines Flight 93, a Boeing 757 traveling from Newark to San Francisco, crashed in Shanksville.

Passengers fought with the hijackers, stopping them from flying the plane into their intended target, believed to be the Congress building in Washington DC.

US Vice President Kamala Harris also alluded to the polarization of America in her speech at Shanksville, in which she extolled how "in a matter of minutes, in the most dire of circumstances" the passengers of Flight 93 came together "and responded as one" to try to retake the plane.

"After today, it is my hope and prayer... that we honor their unity by strengthening our common bonds," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

George W. Bush condemns 'violent extremists,' Trump pushes back

Exactly 20 years after the Sept. 11 attack, George W. Bush delivered remarks in Pennsylvania, from the field where Flight 93 crashed. The former president's speech was poignant, and in many ways, important. "[W]e have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders,...
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

George W. Bush's dreadful 9/11 speech

President Joe Biden was silent during Saturday's 9/11 commemoration events. So were former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Former President Donald Trump visited a New York City police precinct and fire station, where he made a few impromptu remarks.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Shanksville, PA
City
Unity Township, PA
Shanksville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS Pittsburgh

VP Kamala Harris, Former Pres. George W. Bush Share Their Reflections At Ceremony for Flight 93 In Shanksville

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) — The ceremony to honor the heroic passengers and crew of Flight 93 began at 9:45 a.m. Saturday. Today marks the 20th year since the 9/11 attacks and the people of Flight 93’s brave efforts to stop the hijackers. The official ceremony was held at Memorial Plaza, and former President George W. Bush, former First Lady Laura Bush and Vice President Kamala Harris attended the event, with Harris serving as the keynote speaker. 10:10 a.m.: All the names of the Flight 93 victims have been read by their loved ones. 10:24 a.m.: Pennsylvania Governor...
SHANKSVILLE, PA
Fox News

Dr. Marc Siegel: George W. Bush and 9/11 – a profile in strength, leadership

After Sept. 11, 2001, when President George W. Bush rallied the country from the top of that demolished fire truck with his megaphone and started a 20-year campaign in Afghanistan with the express purpose of seeking out the terrorists over there before they came over here to attack us, I criticized him for fear mongering, for using the politics of fear to bring the country into perpetual war. In fact, I based an entire chapter in my book "False Alarm: The Truth about the Epidemic of Fear" on this notion.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W Bush
Lima News

US marks 20 years since 9/11

NEW YORK — Millions of people solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, remembering the dead, invoking the heroes and taking stock of the aftermath just weeks after the bloody end of the Afghanistan war that was launched in response to the terror attacks. The ceremony at ground...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#United Airlines Flight 93
Brookings Institution

20 years after 9/11, the US is again in a great power confrontation

In the mid-2000s, Derek Chollet and I decided to write a book about the years between the end of the Cold War and the start of the war on terrorism. This was a period in which the United States stood atop the world, with overwhelming political, economic, military, diplomatic and ideological power. We wrote of 9/11 that in “an instant, it seemed the core question raised by the fall of the Berlin Wall on 11/9 [Nov. 9, 1989] — what to do with American power absent a global adversary — had been answered.”
U.S. POLITICS
Axios Tampa Bay

Sarasota teacher recalls spending 9/11 with Bush

As the nation looks back on the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, many will remember where they were when they heard the news.For Kay Daniels and her students, that moment is particularly vivid.What happened: A 10-year teaching veteran at Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Daniels and her second-graders were excited to meet then-President George W. Bush as an extra special treat for improved test scores.The day was instead marked by horror, as the classroom watched the president and his staff react to news of the attacks.CNN recently spoke to Daniels and her former students about the impact...
SARASOTA, FL
NBC News

Pence's Trump enabling was worse than we thought. Woodward and Costa's book proves it.

Throughout the past five years, I’ve found myself thinking a lot about the often-paraphrased (and incorrectly attributed) adage, “The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.” To me, it goes a long way toward explaining how former President Donald Trump successfully hijacked the Republican Party. There simply weren’t enough Dan Quayles (yes, you read that right) around and all too many Mike Pences.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
United Airlines
MSNBC

Trump was just the latest American president whose sanity the military questioned

During the turbulent final months of President Donald Trump’s administration, Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, took it upon himself to serve in loco parentis for a country that was descending into chaos, according to a preview of a new book by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward and national political reporter Robert Costa. Milley reportedly told senior military officers to make sure they had his assent before executing nuclear launch orders.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Pence sought way to hand election to Trump; Dan Quayle advice saved U.S. democracy: book

Rachel Maddow shares a passage from the forthcoming book "Peril" by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, in which Mike Pence turned to former Vice President Dan Quayle for advice on whether there was a way to appease Donald Trump's demand that Pence have the House decide the 2020 election, thereby handing it to Trump. Quayle was very discouraging of that idea.Sept. 15, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

AFP

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy