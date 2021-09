A retired Hawaii Police Department detective has been sentenced to four years of probation for his role in an armed confrontation in Hawaiian Paradise Park in 2017. Hilo Circuit Judge Henry Nakamoto sentenced 55-year-old John Rodrigues Jr. on Aug. 24 after he pleaded guilty to first-degree terroristic threatening and possession of a detachable magazine with a capacity in excess of 10 rounds of ammunition, both Class C felonies punishable by up to five years imprisonment.

