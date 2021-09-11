CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HW5SY_0bt93pOg00
Published:

Venice film festival 2021 roundup – a formidably good year on the Lido

Big name directors at their best feature alongside daring visionaries from the farther realms of art cinema – but to whom will Bong Joon-ho’s jury award the Golden Lion?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MbLWQ_0bt93pOg00
Gallery

Sex, style, sharp suits: Terence Donovan's swinging 60s – in pictures

Terence Donovan: The 1960s Vintage Prints from the Archives is at Huxley-Parlour Gallery, London, from 3 to 27 July

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MzDD3_0bt93pOg00
Published:

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert review – riotous return trip

5 out of 5 stars.

In this smart, lovable gem, now rereleased, a trans woman and two drag queens kick up the dust in Australia’s outback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sYmPF_0bt93pOg00
Published:

Of Gods and Warriors review – Game of Thrones-inspired shlock

1 out of 5 stars.

The kingdom in this poorly acted Viking fantasy is populated by peacenik vegans, a warrior princess and … Terence Stamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ROuk0_0bt93pOg00
Published:

From the Guardian archive Ken Loach's Poor Cow reviewed - archive, 1967

8 December 1967 While praising Terence Stamp’s acting, along with parts of the dialogue, Richard Roud finds Poor Cow ‘downright awful’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcQeL_0bt93pOg00
Published:

First look review Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children review: mordant British YA X-Men is Tim Burton's best in 20 years

4 out of 5 stars.

That this adaptation is highly stylish is hardly surprising; that it’s quite so charming and funny is. Plus, Samuel L Jackson eats a whole bowl of children’s eyeballs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzQRB_0bt93pOg00
Published:

Terence Stamp: I was almost killed on set of latest film

The 77-year-old actor was involved in a near-fatal accident involving a horse during the shoot of Bitter Harvest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yi0h2_0bt93pOg00
Published:

Terence Stamp: English is a foreign language in London

Icon of swinging 60s complains English speakers can ‘barely get by’ in capital and laments struggle to purchase fruit from East End market stall due to language barrier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26A0Jz_0bt93pOg00
Published:

The Adventures of Priscilla – five things you didn’t know about the Aussie hit

Pom-pom making prisoners, melting costumes and a cross-dressing Tony Curtis: the behind-the-scenes tales from the watershed movie on its 21st birthday

What you should watch this week Why Far From the Madding Crowd is the one film you should watch this week - video

A brilliant cast, led by Julie Christie, Terence Stamp, Peter Finch and Alan Bates illuminate the restored and reissued 1967 adaptation of Thomas Hardy's novel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knflJ_0bt93pOg00
Published:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Dj9m_0bt93pOg00
Published:

The Art of the Steal review – heist caper with a swinging-60s feel

3 out of 5 stars.

Kurt Russell, Matt Dillon, Terence Stamp: the stars line up for Jonathan Sobol's entertaining, old-fashioned art-theft dash, writes Peter Bradshaw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dckDv_0bt93pOg00
Published:

David Hepworth on radio Next week's radio: from A Brief History Of Irony to Radio 4 On Music

David Hepworth on irony, authenticity, soundtracks, and why Terence Stamp should have his own show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfuUj_0bt93pOg00
Published:

Trailer trash Trailer Trash

Terence Stamp tells J ason Solomons about his trouser trouble on a date with Brigitte Bardot, and Mathieu Kassovitz reveals his love-hate relationship with his 'life-changing' film La Haine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRymC_0bt93pOg00
Published:

Food for Fort Food for Fort: On anchovies, gluten intolerance and pitta bread

Matthew Fort on how many anchovies you get in a tin, plus Terence Stamp and gluten-intolerance, pitta bread, and alkalised and non-alkalised cocoa

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto Flashback: Terence Stamp Sang His Way to Success in 2012

Terence Stamp managed to fulfill a longstanding dream to sing onscreen when Song for Marion closed the 37th Toronto Film Festival in 2012 — and in doing so, he was able to put a lingering regret behind him. In Paul Andrew Williams’ comedy-drama, which was released by The Weinstein Co. in the U.S. under the title Unfinished Song, Stamp, then 74, played a curmudgeonly pensioner who reluctantly agrees to take part in a chorus of senior citizens who perform pop hits. “I’ve never sung publicly,” Stamp confessed as he met with reporters at that year’s festival (though he did prove himself...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: Benediction Finds Terence Davies Capturing a Complex Life with Wit

Time is everything in a Terence Davies film. In Benediction, his biopic about English poet Siegfried Sassoon (Jack Lowden), he eventually covers his subject’s marriage to Hester Gatty (Kate Phillips). There’s a shot of the couple standing still, facing the camera as they pose for a wedding photo (a shot that tends to pop up throughout the director’s filmography). The camera flashes, we see the black-and-white photo, and then a fade transitions us to the future, where it rests on their bedside while Hester looks at their newborn child. The sequence is an encapsulation of what Davies does best: observing life with one’s head facing backwards, the cumulative weight of the past bearing down on every moment of the present.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Quentin Tarantino Pays Tribute to Michael Madsen in Exclusive American Badass Preview

We have an exclusive sneak peek at American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective, an all-new documentary celebrating the iconic actor. American Badass takes a look at the fascinating life and impressive career of the actor, producer, writer and poet. Madsen's iconic 40+ year career and more than 170 films include Kill Bill Volumes 1 & 2, Thelma & Louise, Die Another Day, Sin City, Free Willy and perhaps most notably Reservoir Dogs.
MOVIES
tribuneledgernews.com

Gerard Butler channels inner 'madness' for Copshop

Gerard Butler has admitted he channels his inner "madness" for certain acting roles. The 'Copshop' star - who plays professional hitman Bob Viddick in the upcoming action thriller - has opened up on how he saw himself in both that character and his part in 2018's 'The Vanishing'. Speaking to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Silent Night’ Review: Keira Knightley Leads a Doomsday Christmas Comedy

The rooms are dressed with holly and candles. The tree is aglow, with a raft of presents beneath it; the larder is stocked with festive treats. And a group of friends converge on this jubilant scene, after a couple of front-seat arguments about whether the new Christmas #1 single is fun or rubbish. It’s probably rubbish, but no one wants to be too negative for this Yuletide gathering. It’s not just the warm glow of the season keeping the cynicism at bay, but the glowing stormclouds on the horizon. They’re going to kill everyone in their path with toxic gasses, as...
MOVIES
Benzinga

10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Clint Eastwood

This Friday will see the release of “Cry Macho,” the latest film starring and directed by Clint Eastwood. The release from AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE: T) Warner Bros. is expected to be a commercial hit, making the 91-year-old actor/director the oldest Hollywood legend to reign at the box office. Eastwood has...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’: Film Review

Clint Eastwood has often shown a weakness for corn, usually tempered by the unfussy efficiency of his direction and, in movies where he does double-duty in front of the camera, by his mythical screen persona. But in Cry Macho, the corn is inescapable. A project that has kicked around for some 40 years, the film was planned at various times as a vehicle for, among others, Roy Scheider and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Whether either of those actors would have been more persuasive, we can only guess. But this is a story so crusty and antiquated in its conveniently resolved conflicts, contrivances...
MOVIES
The Atlantic

Another Unpretentious, Melancholy Farewell From Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood’s first Hollywood swan song was 1992’s Unforgiven, a dark, bitter Western that bade goodbye to the genre that had made him famous. He was 62 at the time, and after some 30-plus years of riding horses on-screen, the actor-director seemed ready to retire from the fictional range. Since Unforgiven, Eastwood has made 23 more films, starring in 10 of them, and many of those projects could also be considered curtain calls. In movies such as Space Cowboys, Blood Work, Gran Torino, and The Mule, he played fading exemplars of a prior generation’s masculine ideal who were struggling to understand their place in a new world. But Eastwood’s latest film, Cry Macho, marks the first time since 1992 that he’s actually gotten back in the saddle.
MOVIES
The Associated Press

In new book, Hayley Mills looks back on her Hollywood start

NEW YORK (AP) — Not everyone who works for a big company gets face time with their so-called big boss. Former child star Hayley Mills, whose most memorable roles include the happy-go-lucky orphan in “Pollyanna” and as both savvy twins hoping to mend their family in “The Parent Trap,” called the filmmaking icon Walt Disney her boss for seven years when she was under contract with the studio.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Jaime King, Antonio Banderas, Tommy Flanagan to Star in Action Thriller ‘Banshee’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaime King, Antonio Banderas and Tommy Flanagan have joined the cast of “Banshee,” an action film from director Jon Keeyes. The film follows a freelance assassin, codenamed Banshee (King), who is ambushed by Anthony Greene (Flanagan), a powerful mercenary who killed her father, and who is now seeking to collect a bounty on Caleb (Banderas), her former black ops mentor. Caleb went underground five years prior, triggering a race against time as Banshee must find and protect Caleb before Greene and his army of hired killers can find him and take him down. “’Banshee’ is a complex story of revenge and family,...
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Story Of NCIS' David McCallum's Heartbreaking Loss

David McCallum is most known for starring as the lovable and quirky Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in the CBS crime drama "NCIS." However, the 87 year old began his acting career decades earlier, and older fans may remember him as U.N.C.L.E. agent Illya Kuryakin in the original "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." television series, which aired from 1964 to 1968, per IMDb. The veteran actor has enjoyed a long and successful career in the show business, and even went on to pen his own book in 2016: the twisted thriller, "Once a Crooked Man."
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Top Celebs Who ABSOLUTELY HATE Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s most notorious figures – known for his dashing good looks, those wildly intense stares, and exuding a confidence that some people came to fear – so it’s no shocker that he has made some enemies along the way, too. “Right Turn, Clyde.” Now that that’s settled, let’s get down to the good, the bad, and the ugly – about why some of Hollywood’s other greatest actors, like John Wayne and company, actually hate Clint Eastwood.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Best Life

91-Year-Old Clint Eastwood Says This 1 Thing Could Make Him Quit Acting

On Sept. 17, Clint Eastwood's latest movie as director and star, Cry Macho, will be released in theaters and on HBO Max. With the legendary actor/filmmaker being 91 years old, some may assume that this might be his last film, but he's made no such decision. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the star revealed he has no plans to retire—especially from directing, but he's not throwing in the towel on acting yet, either. Clint Eastwood also shared the one thing that could make him quit acting, or even consider it.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

What Did Jane Powell Die Of? 'Royal Wedding' Actress' Cause Of Death Revealed

The young actress in numerous MGM musicals, including "Royal Wedding" and "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," Jane Powell, passed away at 92, Thursday, September 16. The musical actress' spokesperson Susan Granger confirmed her death to Entertainment Weekly due to natural causes at her home in Wilton, Connecticut. Sources also reported...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jane Powell Dies: Hollywood Golden Age Actress & ‘Royal Wedding’ Star Was 92

Jane Powell, who made her screen debut with W.C. Fields, danced with Fred Astaire in Royal Wedding, was one of seven brides for seven brothers in the classic 1954 film musical, sang “Buttons and Bows” at President Harry S. Truman’s Inaugural Ball and was a bridesmaid at the first of Elizabeth Taylor’s weddings, died of natural causes today at her home in Wilton, Connecticut. She was 92. Susan Granger, a friend of the actress and spokesperson for her family, told Deadline that Powell died peacefully at the house she shared for many years with her husband, the actor and publicist Dick...
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Album review: Dana Dentata – Pantychrist

For those whose Latin is a little rusty, ​‘Dentata’ means ​‘toothed’, and this debut album from former Dentata member Dana Dentata certainly packs plenty of bite. Everything about it seems to be confrontational, in fact, from a title that skirts just the right side of ridiculousness, to tracks that smash the listener in the face over and over again. But in a good, occasionally bizarre and always intriguing way.
MUSIC
