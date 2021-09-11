Published:

Venice film festival 2021 roundup – a formidably good year on the Lido

Big name directors at their best feature alongside daring visionaries from the farther realms of art cinema – but to whom will Bong Joon-ho’s jury award the Golden Lion?

Sex, style, sharp suits: Terence Donovan's swinging 60s – in pictures

Terence Donovan: The 1960s Vintage Prints from the Archives is at Huxley-Parlour Gallery, London, from 3 to 27 July

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert review – riotous return trip

5 out of 5 stars.

In this smart, lovable gem, now rereleased, a trans woman and two drag queens kick up the dust in Australia’s outback

Of Gods and Warriors review – Game of Thrones-inspired shlock

1 out of 5 stars.

The kingdom in this poorly acted Viking fantasy is populated by peacenik vegans, a warrior princess and … Terence Stamp

From the Guardian archive Ken Loach's Poor Cow reviewed - archive, 1967

8 December 1967 While praising Terence Stamp’s acting, along with parts of the dialogue, Richard Roud finds Poor Cow ‘downright awful’

First look review Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children review: mordant British YA X-Men is Tim Burton's best in 20 years

4 out of 5 stars.

That this adaptation is highly stylish is hardly surprising; that it’s quite so charming and funny is. Plus, Samuel L Jackson eats a whole bowl of children’s eyeballs

Terence Stamp: I was almost killed on set of latest film

The 77-year-old actor was involved in a near-fatal accident involving a horse during the shoot of Bitter Harvest

Terence Stamp: English is a foreign language in London

Icon of swinging 60s complains English speakers can ‘barely get by’ in capital and laments struggle to purchase fruit from East End market stall due to language barrier

The Adventures of Priscilla – five things you didn’t know about the Aussie hit

Pom-pom making prisoners, melting costumes and a cross-dressing Tony Curtis: the behind-the-scenes tales from the watershed movie on its 21st birthday

What you should watch this week Why Far From the Madding Crowd is the one film you should watch this week - video

A brilliant cast, led by Julie Christie, Terence Stamp, Peter Finch and Alan Bates illuminate the restored and reissued 1967 adaptation of Thomas Hardy's novel

The Art of the Steal review – heist caper with a swinging-60s feel

3 out of 5 stars.

Kurt Russell, Matt Dillon, Terence Stamp: the stars line up for Jonathan Sobol's entertaining, old-fashioned art-theft dash, writes Peter Bradshaw

David Hepworth on radio Next week's radio: from A Brief History Of Irony to Radio 4 On Music

David Hepworth on irony, authenticity, soundtracks, and why Terence Stamp should have his own show

Trailer trash Trailer Trash

Terence Stamp tells J ason Solomons about his trouser trouble on a date with Brigitte Bardot, and Mathieu Kassovitz reveals his love-hate relationship with his 'life-changing' film La Haine

Food for Fort Food for Fort: On anchovies, gluten intolerance and pitta bread

Matthew Fort on how many anchovies you get in a tin, plus Terence Stamp and gluten-intolerance, pitta bread, and alkalised and non-alkalised cocoa