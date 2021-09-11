CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates pounce on shaky Nationals bullpen in 10-7 victory

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) and Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker (3) high-five Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) and Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker (3) high-five in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Rebecca Droke) (AP Photo -Rebecca Droke)

PITTSBURGH — Bryan Reynolds hit his 23rd home run of the season and drove in three runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates surged past the Washington Nationals 10-7 on Saturday.

Reynolds hit a two-run shot to right-center field in the fifth and gave Pittsburgh the lead in the sixth when he worked a bases-loaded walk against Washington reliever Andres Machado. The walk was one of 10 issued by the struggling Nationals, who have dropped 12 of 15.

Ben Gamel hit his seventh home run — and first in more than two months — in the fifth. Colin Moran singled twice and drove in four runs for Pittsburgh, which was won four of five.

The Pirates broke it up with a four-run sixth. Three walks — two of them by Alberto Baldonado (0-1) loaded the bases with two outs and Reynolds gave Pittsburgh the lead when Machado walked him on five pitches. Moran’s infield single scored Hoy Park to make it 7-5 and Reynolds and Ke’Bryan Hayes raced home when Washington second baseman Luis Garcia mishandled a sharp grounder by Gamel.

Kyle Keller (1-1) earned the victory in relief of starter Wil Crowe. Chris Stratton worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Juan Soto went 4 for 5 — all singles — for Washington. Josh Bell added two hits in his second game back at PNC Park after being traded from Pittsburgh to the Nationals last December. Ryan Zimmerman hit a pinch-hit home run in the eighth that shaved the deficit to three.

Washington starter Josiah Gray remained winless in nine career starts after letting a three-run lead in the fifth slip away. Reynolds’ two-run shot drew the Pirates within one and Gamel tied it two batters later.

The 23-year-old Gray’s biggest issue was his command. He only allowed three hits in five innings but was done in by six walks, the most issued by any Nationals pitcher this season.

Crowe, drafted by Washington in 2018 before being involved in the deal that sent Bell to the Nationals, labored through four innings. Crowe needed 78 pitches to get 12 outs, allowing three runs on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

REMEMBERING 9/11

The Pirates honored victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by hosting families whose loved ones were killed when United 93 crashed in Shanksville, about 80 miles southeast of PNC Park. The hijacked airliner was heading for a target in Washington, D.C. on that day 20 years ago when passengers overran the cockpit before it came down in the western Pennsylvania hills.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Washington catcher Keibert Ruiz hit a bases-clearing triple in the top of fourth but exited the game in the sixth after being hit in the head by a 95 mph fastball from Keller. Ruiz was tended to by trainers before walking off the field under his own power. He was replaced by Riley Adams.

