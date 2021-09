BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Volunteer Fire Company placed its new engine in service following delivery last week. Michael Allgeier, Deputy Chief 2 at the Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, said they spent a lot of time researching which fire truck manufacturer produces the best truck, which is why they chose a Sutphen this time around after having purchased their last two trucks, Rescue-2 and Ladder-2, from Pierce.

