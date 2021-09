The RSI has a constant bearish divergence in relation to the BTT coin prices. The BTT/BTC pair traded for 0.00000008275 BTC with an intraday loss of 2.38%. The BTT coin rally was hit hard by a strong rejection at the $0.005 mark on September 7th, resulting in a small retracement in the technical chart. The price has now reestablished the crucial support of $ 0.0039 and is currently hovering about it for a few days now. The BTT traders will need a strong follow-up candle on either side to confirm a proper trade. As for now, the BTT coin is current price is $0.003934, with an intraday loss at 2.77%.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO