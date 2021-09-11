ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

What If…? Captain Carter Gets Adorable CosRider Figure from Hot Toys

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 2021-09-11
Cover picture for the article
bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Undiscovered Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 Easter egg might spoil Vol. 3, James Gunn says

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the most highly anticipated Marvel movies of MCU Phase 5. And Marvel might have gone to great lengths to avoid specific Guardians 3 spoilers. The studio reportedly shot multiple versions of key scenes to prevent plot leaks. But there might be a spoiler that Marvel can’t control, although it’s difficult to find. Guardians Vol.1 has a mysterious Easter egg that is a big spoiler for Guardians Vol. 3.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy