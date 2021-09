One of the major reasons for the momentum growth of AVAX is the continual assets migration from other networks such as Ethereum to Avalanche. On Thursday, September 16, Avalanche, AVAX, was trading at its all-time high (ATH) at a price of $68.89. This is largely as a result of $230M investment in the Blockchain. The project has grown to become one of the greatest challengers of Ethereum (ETH) which has historically been dominating the smart contract platforms. As per the project’s website, this layer-1 protocol has the capability of achieving over 4,500 transactions each second with a time finality of below 2 seconds.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO