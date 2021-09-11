CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard Schnellenberger honored at FAU ceremony as 'father of football'

Star-Banner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON — They came from near and far, from different universities and NFL teams, from family and friends, to honor Howard Schnellenberger Friday night. Among those attending what Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer would declare as "A Celebration of Life Day" were 24 people who spoke in person at the stadium named for the late Schnellenberger on the campus of Florida Atlantic University as well as video tributes from Bob Griese and Joe Namath.

Boca Raton (CBS12) — You’d be hard pressed to find a head coach in football more loved and respected than Howard Schnellenberger. Those who loved him the most gathered at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton on Friday night to remember the legendary college football head coach, who founded the FAU football team and became the first head coach in Owls football history.
