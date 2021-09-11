CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mansion’s Secret Lives

New Haven Independent
 6 days ago

On Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at 2 p.m., Curator and Historic Preservation Specialist Daryn Reyman-Lock, PhD will give a talk titled, The Mansion’s Secret Lives: Untold Stories From the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion, 1865-1960 at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave. Norwalk, CT. To reserve tickets attendees can visit the Events page on the Museum’s website at www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com. Admission for members is $10, $15 for non-members. Light refreshments and a Mansion tour will be offered following the presentation.

The Hill

France pulls ambassadors to US, Australia in protest of submarine deal

France on Friday recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia in protest of a new partnership between the two countries to deliver Australia nuclear-powered submarines. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement Friday afternoon that the decision was made by French President Emmanuel Macron .
POLITICS

