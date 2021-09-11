On Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at 2 p.m., Curator and Historic Preservation Specialist Daryn Reyman-Lock, PhD will give a talk titled, The Mansion’s Secret Lives: Untold Stories From the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion, 1865-1960 at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave. Norwalk, CT. To reserve tickets attendees can visit the Events page on the Museum’s website at www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com. Admission for members is $10, $15 for non-members. Light refreshments and a Mansion tour will be offered following the presentation.