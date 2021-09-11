Here's what helped drive Saints' trade for Bradley Roby, and a reminder of 2006

Kamara isn't expected to play in Monday's preseason game against the Jaguars, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Coach Sean Payton revealed late last week that certain unnamed starters who didn't play in the exhibition opener would make an appearance in preseason Week 2. Kamara was among those players, but because he isn't suited up in pregame warmups he doesn't seem like a candidate to take the field Monday. Payton is on the brink of revealing the Saints' starting quarterback for Week 1, and when that decision is made a key skill player like Kamara likely won't risk getting nicked up in the preseason finale Saturday versus the Cardinals.

NFL ・ 25 DAYS AGO