CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Presidents Biden, Obama, Clinton Mark 9/11 With Display Of Unity

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LMP0_0bt92Wmm00

Three presidents and their wives stood somberly side by side at the National September 11 Memorial, sharing a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the nation’s worst terror attack with a display of unity.

Comments / 0

Related
Longview Daily News

Letter: Biden is America's worst president

America went from the strongest Presidency since Ronald Reagan to its weakest since Barak Obama in just eight months. I believe Joe Biden was the worst President by days end on January 20, when he signed away many American freedoms. But it took an international debacle of his doing to show a world his lack of empathy and feeble ways.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Biden paving way for Trump’s return, liberal strategists fear

The press has been brimming with negative news about President Biden — dwindling approval ratings, tepid poll numbers, rickety policy and unfortunate public gaffes. This trend could easily compromise Mr. Biden’s prime directive, some say. “Simply put, Biden’s mandate was to ensure that [Donald] Trump would never, ever, occupy the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Fox News

Sen. Ted Cruz: Blood will be spilled over the Biden administration's mistakes in Afghanistan

In the past month, we’ve witnessed President Joe Biden and his top officials preside over the worst foreign policy catastrophe in a generation. Americans across the nation are horrified, and our servicemen and women are angry, disillusioned, and frustrated. Our allies are dispirited, and our enemies across the globe are emboldened, which makes the world more dangerous today for America.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mark 9#9 11 Memorial
MSNBC

Trump was just the latest American president whose sanity the military questioned

During the turbulent final months of President Donald Trump’s administration, Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, took it upon himself to serve in loco parentis for a country that was descending into chaos, according to a preview of a new book by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward and national political reporter Robert Costa. Milley reportedly told senior military officers to make sure they had his assent before executing nuclear launch orders.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden is priming the pump for Trump Part Deux

Let’s be clear: For most people Joe Biden was not elected last November to get us out of Afghanistan. His election was not a blank check to oversee a dramatic expansion of the federal government. His victory wasn’t even wholly about halting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, although surely that was top of mind for many voters at the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

No, the White House did not ‘silence’ Biden with a mute ‘button’

“It’s been widely reported that somebody has the ability to push the button and cut off his sound and stop him from speaking. Who is that person?”. — Sen. James E. Risch (R-Idaho), questioning Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a hearing on Afghanistan, Sept. 14. Risch, the senior Republican...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Dem Sen. Tim Kaine rips Biden admin's claim that nobody forecasted rapid Afghanistan fall

A Democratic senator doesn’t believe that nobody in the Biden administration forecasted the rapid fall of Afghanistan. During the second hearing on President Biden's deadly troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., joined his Republican colleagues in casting doubt on the administration’s claim that no one could have seen the quick fall of the war-torn nation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Rep. McCarthy says Biden's plan will give 'China an advantage'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed Biden's tax plan Thursday on "Kudlow," saying that Biden wants to make America "not competitive." KEVIN MACCARTHY: Well I don’t know what facts he was trying to state because there were no facts in it. Think about it, you were just talking about the retail sales. This economy is strong from the fact the tax cut we provided, when you were serving, and the deregulation, that is what we’ve been living on. What he wants to do is make America not competitive. You made a lot of good points there and remember what the joint tax said, this will actually raise taxes on those making $30,000. He just broke his promise. But the one thing you haven’t brought up, the global minimum tax, that actual rate will be 19. All those businesses, all the repatriation of the money we brought back into America, he will make it easier for jobs to leave America to go to other countries. He gives China an advantage. Those are the individuals that will win in this process. Then he gives like a guaranteed income. 90% of Americans will qualify for the child tax credit. You make a very good point, they take away requirements. There is no job requirement. There is no requirement for a social security card for your child. It will not be just Americans you are providing he already had more than 1.2 million illegal encounters of people coming across the border. This is what is going to break America because it is a redistribution of wealth.
FOREIGN POLICY
wpsdlocal6.com

Biden talks economic agenda

"Each inflection point in this nation's history represents a fundamental choice. I believe that America at this moment is facing such a choice," Biden said.
ELECTIONS
Washington Post

Is Biden normalizing Trump’s foreign policy?

Next week, on Sept. 21, President Biden will make his first speech to the U.N. General Assembly. This address comes at a crucial moment in the Biden presidency and will have a particular impact on how it is viewed abroad. After almost eight months of watching policies, rhetoric and crises, many foreign observers have been surprised — even shocked — to discover that, in area after area, Biden’s foreign policy is a faithful continuation of Donald Trump’s and a repudiation of Barack Obama’s.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy