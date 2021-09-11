Packers rework CB Chandon Sullivan’s contract

Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA T

The move added four void years to Sullivan’s deal while opening about $970K against the cap. The Packers are now operating with around $8M in cap space, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Sullivan went undrafted out of Georgia State in 2018, and following a quiet rookie season with the Eagles, the defensive back found a home in Green Bay before the 2019 campaign. The cornerback has spent the past two years with the Packers, seeing time in all 32 regular season contests. This includes a 2020 campaign where Sullivan started 10 of his 16 games en route to 41 tackles, six passes defended, and one interception. He also started two playoff games for Green Bay, collecting 13 tackles.

While the Packers are doing some work to open cap space, that extra financial flexibility won’t be used to re-sign Davante Adams. The wideout said there’s “no chance” he signs an extension before the season opener, and with Green Bay’s game only about 24 hours away, it’s looking like Adams was probably right.