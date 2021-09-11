CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner Is Flapper-Chic in a Saint Laurent Dress & Matching Sky-High Sandals

By Nicole Zane
Footwear News
Footwear News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WgYwt_0bt92E8w00

Kendall Jenner stepped out in the Big Apple on Friday evening, showcasing her latest party girl look.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star hit the town for New York Fashion Week to host a dinner at Zero Bond for FWRD, the luxury retailer that’s part of Revolve Group.

Jenner donned a black feather-trimmed mini dress from Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection and Wolford sheer tights to the soiree. The silk LBD has a Roaring ’20s look to it, with modern flapper vibes.

Kendall, who is known for wearing simplistic all-black outfits , showed off her statuesque frame by elongating her legs even further by rocking a pair black open-toe slingback sandals with the glam ensemble. As for accessories, the supermodel wore glistening drop earrings by Anita Ko to the festivities with a mini shoulder bag of night-out essentials and a coordinating black face mask.

Kendall Jenner knows how to keep it casual-chic too. The 25-year old model was spotted outside the Michael Kors show on Friday afternoon in her typical ’90s minimalistic attire. For the event, Jenner went for a pair of black trousers featuring slits on the hem, a sleeveless white top and a matching leather bag. As for footwear, Jenner completed the sleek look with an edgy pair of Stella McCartney chunky platform ankle boots. The combat boots and lug-sole trend has become the norm among celebrity shoe trends as of late, and the chunky style has been experiencing a revitalization as of late thanks to brands like Dr. Martens, Prada, and Bottega Veneta.

She was on the scene to grace Kors’ spring ’22 runway show where she strutted down the catwalk in a high-waisted pencil skirt, black bustier, and open-toe sandals.

If you’re more of a high heel type of girl, or just on the market for a black sandals, we’ve listed three versions below similar to Jenner’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X63BT_0bt92E8w00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Grade Sandals , $94.95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XAJ7o_0bt92E8w00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

Buy Now: Good American On Pointe Sandals , $169

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jBywZ_0bt92E8w00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Buy Now: Schutz Luriane Sandals , $118

Comments / 8

Shawn Pendergast
5d ago

Amazing how many news articles I read, and read and read and that’s it….no actual pictures of what the article is intended for. So seldom see any photos…

Reply
4
Bo Manley
5d ago

warning this advertising was paid for by the Trashians and distributed by their press agents

Reply(2)
5
Comments / 0

