Italy reports 57 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 5,193 new cases

By Reuters Staff
 6 days ago

MILAN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Italy reported 57 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 62 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections stood at 5,193, against 5,621 on Friday.

Italy has registered 129,885 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.6 million cases to date. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Gareth Jones)

