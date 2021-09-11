Missouri at Kentucky by the numbers: 2021’s SEC opener
Missouri (1-0) at Kentucky (1-0) 6:30 p.m. CDT Saturday (SEC Network) 2 Kentucky players had 100-yard receiving games in the Wildcats’ 45-10 season-opening victory over Louisiana-Monroe last week. Josh Ali caught five passes for 136 yards and one TD and Wan’Dale Robinson caught five passes for 125 yards and two TDs. Kentucky hadn’t had two 100-yard receivers in the same game since La’Rod King and Matt Roark against Ole Miss in 2011. Ali recorded his first 100-yard game, and Robinson had more receiving yards than any Kentucky player had ever had in his first game with the Wildcats.www.al.com
Comments / 0