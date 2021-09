At the U.S. Capitol, there are several statues and busts on public display of Confederates and white supremacists. It is shameful. It is outrageous. One statue is of former Vice President John Calhoun from South Carolina. Calhoun praised slavery as a positive benefit for both the owners and the slaves and his speeches inspired the South to leave the Union.

