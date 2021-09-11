CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Mich. UIA sails along without moral compass

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 6 days ago

It’s hard to imagine the leaders at the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency could find a way to create another self-inflicted wound, but somehow they did. And, frankly, we probably shouldn’t expect better from a state agency that has a decades-long track record of missteps, a hall of fame of sorts that memorializes some of the worst bureaucratic bumbling imaginable.

