Editorial: Mich. UIA sails along without moral compass

LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF GRAND TRAVERSE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Decedent's Estate CASE NO. and JUDGE 21-36,416-DE Court address Court telephone no. 280 Washington Street, Suite 223, Traverse City, MI 49684 231-922-6862 Estate of Dorothy Elizabeth Skinner Date of birth: May 7, 1929 TO ALL CREDITORS:* NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Dorothy Elizabeth Skinner, died April 8, 2021. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Esther Binkle, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 280 Washington St., #223, Traverse City, MI 49684 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. 9-13-2021 Adam M. Lett P55702Esther Binkle 100 Cedar St., P.O. Box 9211021 Centre St. Elk Rapids, MI 49629Traverse City, MI 49686 231-932-1400 September 16, 2021-1T574048.
