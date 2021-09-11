Editorial: Mich. UIA sails along without moral compass

The Michigan State Police promoted Inspector Frank Keck to Seventh District Assistant Commander. Keck will be posted in the MSP’s Seventh District Headquarters in Gaylord and will oversee posts in Cadillac, Gaylord, Houghton Lake and Alpena. Responsibilities with his new role include assisting the district commander “in the coordination and provision of state police activities and services within the district” and work with the Professional Development Bureau “to implement the department-wide plan for in-service training, leadership development, wellness and career development,” according to a release. Originally from Kalkaska, Keck grew up in Ypsilanti. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Michigan State University and joined the MSP in 1995 as a member of the 111th Trooper Recruit School. His was first assigned to the Cadillac Post before working for the Traverse Narcotics Team as a detective trooper, sergeant at the Sault Ste. Marie Post and detective sergeant at Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement, where he also served on the FBI Task Force. Keck was promoted to detective lieutenant at the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team and then detective first lieutenant as the MSP Seventh District Headquarters Task Force Section Commander. A graduate of the 266th FBI National Academy, Keck also served as Narcotics Section Commandeer at the MSP Headquarters in Lansing and as post commander in Cadillac.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO