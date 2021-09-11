CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK records 156 new COVID-19 deaths

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 156 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Saturday.

There were 29,547 news cases of the virus.

