Calumet Region-made Explorer sales plummet 56.9% amid chip shortage

A new report from AutoForecast Solutions says the number of vehicles lost — not produced — will hit 7.1 million. The firm estimated with the recent 107K in losses — 71,300 in North America — the global industry has lost 5.96 million vehicles by the end of August. In May, According to AutoForecast Solutions and reported by Automotive News, Ford had removed a total of 324,616 vehicles from its production schedules in North America so far. However, the remainder of the Detroit Big Three aren’t far behind, as GM has lost 277,966 units to the semiconductor chip shortage, and Stellantis has been forced to cut 252,193 vehicles from its North American production schedule so far. The shortage is hitting car makers globally (Europe, Asia and Americas).
