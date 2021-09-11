Calumet Region-made Explorer sales plummet 56.9% amid chip shortage

The ongoing chip shortage in the automotive industry will likely continue into 2023. This is according to the CEO of Daimler AG, Ola Kallenius. Kallenius stated that the shortage would continue for the immediate future but that the situation will likely improve in the fourth quarter of 2021. That being said, the existing structural problems will still negatively affect 2022, with things only getting better in 2023. The current shortage is particularly relevant to Mercedes-Benz, as it's currently busy taking the fight to Tesla. It will roll out a few EVs shortly, including the EQE and the first dedicated all-electric AMG model.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO