Calumet Region-made Explorer sales plummet 56.9% amid chip shortage

By Joseph S. Pete joseph.pete@nwi.com, 219-933-3316
KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe locally made Ford Explorer SUV saw a 56.9% decrease in sales in August as compared to a year ago, largely as a result of the chip shortages that have shut down the Chicago Assembly Plant for weeks at a time this year. Overall Ford and Lincoln sales fell 33.1%...

