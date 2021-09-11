CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Local agencies say KC area could welcome 625 Afghan refugees

Middletown Press
 6 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Resettlement agencies in the Kansas City area have told the federal government that they have the capacity to welcome 625 refugees from Afghanistan. Three organizations designated by the U.S. State Department as resettlement agencies submitted the figure in a proposal to the agency in late August, The Kansas City Star reports. The agencies are Della Lamb Community Center, Jewish Vocational Services and Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
The Hill

France pulls ambassadors to US, Australia in protest of submarine deal

France on Friday recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia in protest of a new partnership between the two countries to deliver Australia nuclear-powered submarines. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement Friday afternoon that the decision was made by French President Emmanuel Macron .
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump

Comments / 0

Community Policy