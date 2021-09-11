Rewinding No. 25 Auburn’s 62-0 win against Alabama State
Welcome back to Jordan-Hare Stadium for Week 2 -- and Auburn’s final tune-up before its marquee nonconference matchup at Penn State. No. 25 Auburn (2-0) shook off a slow start to pummel in-state FCS program Alabama State (1-1), 62-0. The Tigers had an explosive third quarter. Special teams came up with key game-altering plays. The defense posted its first shutout since 2019 against Samford -- and even scored a touchdown of its own.www.al.com
