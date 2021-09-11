CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hellpoint Developers React to 18 Minute Speedrun

IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRide along with Hellpoint developers Mathieu Boudreau (Creative Director), and Marc-André Jutras (Technical Director) as they watch and react to an incredibly fast playthrough of their game by speedrunner junglerobba. There's some fun exploits here, and as always, a little bit of despair from the developers watching their game be broken. Enjoy! Checkout more from junglerobba here: https://www.speedrun.com/user/junglerobba https://www.twitch.tv/junglerobba https://twitter.com/junglerobba.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Sonic Co-Creator Has Gone Indie After Balan Wonderworld

Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka has taken a move towards the realm of indie games following this year's disappointing release of Balan Wonderworld. As translated by VGC, Naka, who turns 56 today (September 17), tweeted thanking fans for their birthday wishes before going on to announce that he's working on a small indie mobile game developed using Unity.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Top 5 Interview Questions for Beginner React Developers

This article is all about the top 5 React interview questions that beginners should know and how to answer them in an interview. This article will be necessary for those who will face a junior/senior React developer interview. If you’re looking to build a robust web application, chances are that React may be a good fit for you. Here are essential interview questions to ask and some advanced concepts to know. The best answer should be: "React is a small library focused on building UI components, it is necessarily different from a lot of other JavaScript frameworks".
CODING & PROGRAMMING
mxdwn.com

Twelve Minutes Review

It’s been a very long time since I’ve played a point and click adventure game, and that experience isn’t something you can capture with most games nowadays. The intricate puzzles, interesting dialogue, and overall intrigue of the format made them a staple for many early game libraries. Twelve Minutes is a game that seeks to return to that format with a twist, having the player memorize and repeat actions in a set of time loops that happen in 12 minute intervals. As a concept, or as a game to watch, this is a very technically impressive game. As an interactive experience, it really requires being part of the target demographic to enjoy it fully.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Andr#Twitch Tv#Despair
nintendosoup.com

Ren & Stimpy Revealed For Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs have announced a new two-in-one fighter coming to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Namely, the infamous Ren & Stimpy will be joining the game’s roster! Both will act as a single character – as they swing and slam each other around in slapstick fashion to knockout their opponents!
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Nintendo Minute are back on Minecraft

Friday has arrived, so Kit and Krysta have returned once again for another brand new episode of Nintendo Minute. In this week’s episode, it is part 2 of the duo’s first time playing Minecraft, but this time, they’re able to begin taking the advice that they have received from fans a month ago, when part 1 released.
VIDEO GAMES
Bleacher Report

Deathloop Review: Gameplay Impressions, Videos and Speedrunning Tips

Deathloop wants to throw would-be players for a loop—in the best way possible. The latest supernatural action and mystery effort from developer Arkane Studios exhibits plenty of the traits found in previous, beloved efforts like Dishonored and Prey. It drops the player into the world of Blackreef, where they're stuck...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
MySanAntonio

Bouncy Adventure from Wonderbelly Games, Roundguard, Coming Soon to iiRcade

CHICAGO (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade cabinet that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that Roundguard, officially licensed and developed by Wonderbelly Games, is coming soon to iiRcade. Roundguard...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes Gets 20 Minutes Of Gameplay With Developer Commentary

Next month, we will once again return to Supermassive Games’ experimental Dark Pictures Anthology with House of Ashes. The game, like its two predecessors, will find a group of people in a strange situation against some type of seemingly supernatural force. This time it will be a group of soldiers in Iraq, who find themselves hunted by a creature in underground caves. Now we get an extended look at the game, along with some commentary from the game’s Director.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Marvelous Producer Discusses Possible Daemon x Machina Game Sequel

Marvelous Entertainment producer Kenichirō Tsukuda discussed the possibility of a sequel to the company's Daemon X Machina game during the second anniversary live stream event for the first game on Tuesday. In the video (at 1:05:30 mark in the video below), Tsukuda states, "while this isn't an announcement, I want to make a strong declaration ... that [we will make] a '2' or rather a next work" for the franchise. He added he would like to add new employees to the project, and ended the statement by saying, "Even though I've basically made this declaration, it will take some time."
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Back 4 Blood Unveils Awesome New Campaign Trailer

Back 4 Blood is set to release in just a few short weeks, and to build hype for the game, Warner Bros. and Turtle Rock Studios have debuted a brand-new trailer focusing on the game's campaign. In the trailer, we can see that a "Devil Worm" has turned the majority of humanity into flesh-eating zombies known as the Ridden. Apparently, political in-fighting resulted in the disease's spread. With humanity facing down the threat of global extinction, the Cleaners stand ready to face this threat head-on. These heroes are immune to the virus, and are all too willing to fight back to save the world from devastation.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Stella Chung, Kandyrew, & Retro-Spect Take on the Apex Legends Copshop Challenge

IGN's Stella Chung is teaming up with Apex Legends streamers Kandyrew and Retro-Spect to take on the Copshop challenge. In order to achieve total victory, this squad of three will have to not only take on every play gunning for them in the match, but IF they achieve victory, their entire squad must be alive to successfully complete the challenge. Presented by Copshop.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Learn To Develop Your Own Video Games With This Bundle Of Training Classes

Many of us love to play video games. It's one of the most popular forms of entertainment in the world — both for players and spectators. And while the selection of new games, deals, and products out there for us to enjoy is seemingly endless, the world remains always ready for new ideas, innovations, and games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PC Perfomance Tips

At launch, many users have encountered certain problems and stuttering on the PC version of Deathloop. While Bethesda and Arkane are looking into the problem to fix it as soon as possible, this page contains a list of tips and potential temporary changes to setting to make the game run smoother.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy