Hellpoint Developers React to 18 Minute Speedrun
Ride along with Hellpoint developers Mathieu Boudreau (Creative Director), and Marc-André Jutras (Technical Director) as they watch and react to an incredibly fast playthrough of their game by speedrunner junglerobba. There's some fun exploits here, and as always, a little bit of despair from the developers watching their game be broken. Enjoy! Checkout more from junglerobba here: https://www.speedrun.com/user/junglerobba https://www.twitch.tv/junglerobba https://twitter.com/junglerobba.www.ign.com
Comments / 0